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Home > Tech and Auto News > Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch On July 15: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And Features

Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch On July 15: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And Features

Motorola Edge 70 Max will launch in India on July 15 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a 7,100mAh battery, Quad HD+ display and magnetic wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Max (Image: X)
Motorola Edge 70 Max (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 13:52 IST

Motorola is set to release the Motorola Edge 70 Max in India on July 15. The device has been announced as the strongest offering among all devices available under the Edge 70 range. The release date of the smartphone was known from its special page on Flipkart. The Edge 70 Max will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED screen, 7,100mAh battery, and will have support for wireless charging using magnet-based technology.

Reportedly, the Motorola Edge 70 Max will be the first smartphone from the brand to carry the “Max” branding. It will sit above the Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, Edge 70 Pro and Edge 70 Pro+, and is expected to compete with sub-flagship devices such as the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R.

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Design of the Motorola Edge 70 Max marks a major shift for the Edge series

Unlike earlier Edge smartphones with curved displays, the Motorola Edge 70 Max adopts a flat-edge design. Official renders show flat sides, an aluminium frame and a glass back, giving the phone a premium look. The rear panel features a square-shaped camera module with a dual-camera setup, although Motorola has not revealed the camera specifications.

As per reports, the smartphone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, the same chipset powering devices such as the Motorola Signature, OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R. Motorola claims the processor can deliver an AnTuTu score of more than 3 million and will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM along with on-device AI capabilities.

Performance of the Motorola Edge 70 Max focuses on gaming and cooling

Motorola says the Edge 70 Max will feature its ActivMesh cooling system with a 5,000mm² vapour chamber to improve heat dissipation and reduce performance throttling during heavy workloads and gaming.

As per reports, for the display, Motorola claims the phone will offer the segment’s first Quad HD+ 10-bit LTPO AMOLED display with support for 120 fps BGMI gaming. The panel supports a 144Hz dynamic refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 7,000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Official renders also show a centred punch-hole display with slim bezels and a 95.12% screen-to-body ratio.

Battery on the Motorola Edge 70 Max brings magnetic wireless charging

Powering the device is a 7,100mAh battery with support for 90W TurboPower wired charging. Motorola also says the smartphone will offer the category’s only fast magnetic wireless charging solution, with built-in magnets similar to Apple’s MagSafe system, allowing compatible magnetic chargers and accessories to attach directly to the device.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max will ship with Motorola’s latest HelloUI, featuring a range of AI-powered features. While the company has not announced the price, it says the handset is expected to target buyers looking for a sub-flagship gaming smartphone with premium hardware.

Also Read: Costlier Than iPhone: Why This BSNL Phone Needs Govt Approval To Buy | Price, Features & How It Works    

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Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch On July 15: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And Features
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Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch On July 15: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And Features

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Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch On July 15: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And Features

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Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch On July 15: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And Features
Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch On July 15: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And Features
Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch On July 15: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And Features
Motorola Edge 70 Max India Launch On July 15: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And Features

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