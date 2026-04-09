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Home > Tech and Auto News > Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Motorola is expected to launch the Razr 70 Ultra foldable soon, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP dual cameras, and fast charging. The launch is likely later this month, though details remain unconfirmed.

Motorola Razr 70 To Debut Soon
Motorola Razr 70 To Debut Soon

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 9, 2026 15:15:56 IST

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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

Popular smartphone manufacturing brand Motorola is gearing up for launch of the Razr 70 Ultra Flip-style foldable. However, the company has not officially confirmed the smartphone, but media reports containing leaks regarding the handset are surfing all over the internet. The media reports suggest that the company will launch the device this month (April) only. 

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra features and specification 

The media reports suggest that the upcoming device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. This is similar to how the previous Ultra variant used a top-tier Snapdragon processor. The device is expected to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, in line with last year’s configuration, which consists of a 1TB option. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel is likely to feature a dual-camera setup offering 50MP camera each while on the front panel the device features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

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The media reports claim that the device will be packed with a 4,700mAh battery supported by 68W wired fast charging. The device will likely be launched in Orient Blue Alcantara and Pantone Cocoa Wood finishes. However, these may not be the only option as some reports also claim Pantone African Violet colour 

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra launch timeline 

The company has not officially announced the launch of the phone yet, but the media reports and rumours claim that the device will be unveiled later this month. Other specifications such as display and price are still under the cover. 

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme is also launching its phone this month, Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G which is expected to feature a big 6.8-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, peak brightness of 900 nits, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, and Smart Touch 2.0 which not many budget phone offers.  

The newly announced smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built for solid 5G performance. The company has also packed the device with a huge 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system, so even long gaming sessions will not make it overheat.  

The device runs on Realme UI 7.0 which is based on the Android 16 operating system.  

The handset will be packed with a 7,000mAh battery. The company claims that the battery lasts around 10 hours of video playback and 392 hours of standby at half the charge. The device also supports reverse charging.  

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone features a 13MP primary sensor with AI features. The company offers AI Eraser 2.0 Clear Face, and AI Smart Image Matting to enhance photo pop. For the productivity junkies, tools such as AI smart loop, AI Documents, and AI Select and Search.  

The smartphone also features an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water and will be launched in two colour options: Thunder Black and Frost Silver. However, the company has not revealed the price or other features yet. 

Also Read: OnePlus 16: 200MP Camera, Ultra Thin Bezels, And 200Hz Super Smooth Display, Check All Specs And Price

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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50MP Dual Camera, And 16GB RAM, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

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