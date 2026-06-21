MWC26 Shanghai Announced: Key Highlights, Dates, And Registration Details

The GSMA is set to host MWC26 Shanghai from 24 June to 26 June 2026 at the New International Expo Centre in Shanghai. To be able to demonstrate these technologies, AI, 6G, and motorsport innovations have been announced for that event.

Key Zones Preview

A brief overview of the event shows four core zones dedicated to smarter living, connectivity, healthcare, and mobility. MWC26 Shanghai will see significant developments in smart connectivity in healthcare facilities and transportation networks as well as satellite-supported mobile communications and electric motorsport.

In addition, MWC26 Shanghai will explore embodied intelligence—intelligent systems that have a physical presence and can perceive, act, and interact with their environment. By combining the cognitive skills of large-scale AI models with robotics and sensors, they are designed to see, hear, move, and think autonomously.

These advancements will be depicted in the context of a city changing and future city.

Connectivity Innovations: Satellite Links & Smart Healthcare Connectivity will also be emphasized via the first Constellations of the Future Zone, and will bring satellite operators together with device manufacturers and industry players.

We will be focusing on recent developments in non-terrestrial networks that are needed to cover areas in the absence of terrestrial coverage (e.g., remote locations or offshore locations). GSMA Intelligence data from September last year shows that about 110 operator groups with 67% of the global mobile connections had active partnerships with satellite companies. At this presentation, more than twenty domestic satellite communication companies will be showing off their latest technology.

In the healthcare space, the Smart Healthcare Zone will explore how AI with 5G will improve access to medical services. Zhongshan Hospital of Fudan University will present its AI-based hospital model through AIMS to present the broad-based use of AI in China for medical AI implementation. Huashan Hospital will also present three AI-driven initiatives for hypertension management, allergy follow-ups, and immunological disease treatment and multi-disciplinary decision support for gastrointestinal tumors. ZTE and Shanzhen Technology will also launch an AI-powered health examination approach for report production and quality control.

Mobility Innovations & Formula E Smart mobility is also a focus at the Smart Mobility Summit in which people can see developments ranging from Levels 2 to 4 autonomous driving technologies to intelligent cockpit designs and software-defined vehicles with C-V2X infrastructure solutions. Low-altitude applications will also be highlighted: Xingji Hang (Jiangsu) Technology will present its STARAIBOX platform that manages over one hundred scenarios including forest fire prevention and environmental protection efforts.

Formula E will present its Gen3 EVO race car at the event to showcase cutting-edge applications like low-latency telemetry transmission and real-time communication between teams as 5G technology has increased performance metrics and data utilization in all-electric racing.

Registration Information

MWC26 Shanghai participants aged sixteen years or older are welcome to register. Registration is currently available for visitors, media representatives, and industry analysts on the official MWC26 Shanghai website. Also Read: When Is 6G Coming? Faster Speed, Lower Latency, And Stronger AI Support, Check Details

