Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
Netflix Unveils AI Search Feature – Here’s How It Will Revolutionize How You Find Movies and Shows

Netflix has allegedly started testing a new AI-driven search feature that is designed to revolutionize how users find content. The new feature, which was created in partnership with OpenAI, is being tested in some regions, including Australia and New Zealand, and represents a major departure from the conventional title or genre search approach.

The new search functionality is also natural language-understanding, so users can search for movies and shows by particular moods, themes, or detailed descriptions. For example, a user looking for “something sad” would be suggested emotional dramas, while “funny and fast-paced” would be returned as a list of comedies or action shows. This change goes beyond simple queries such as actor names or show titles, providing a more intuitive and personalized user experience.

Currently only available on iOS devices, the AI search feature is an opt-in option for a select number of users. The release breaks from Netflix’s typical practice of releasing new features first on Android. The company will expand the test to more regions, possibly including the United States, although no timeline has been officially given.

In its own words, Netflix describes the AI feature as using OpenAI’s state-of-the-art models to improve understanding of user searches and deliver more precise content suggestions. This is fine-tuning the next phase in Netflix’s continued push to enhance its use of artificial intelligence across content discovery and engagement. Netflix has already baked AI into several of its personalization features, but now it is using it for search.

The firm is refining the feature based on feedback from early testers, and as it continues to collect more data, Netflix is likely to hone the tool before rolling it out further. If successful, this feature will revolutionize searching for content, enabling users to discover shows and films that match their moods or desires, speeding up and making browsing the site more enjoyable.

Aside from enhancing content discovery, Netflix’s move into AI is also part of its overall strategy of integrating cutting-edge technologies to further enrich user experiences on the platform. Although the new search feature is at present only available on iOS, Netflix has stated that it may roll out the feature to other platforms in the future.

As the streaming platform continues to pilot and hone the AI-driven search feature, it is unclear how users will react to this new method of discovering content. If the pilots are successful, Netflix might establish a precedent for content discovery on streaming platforms.

