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Home > Tech and Auto News > “Never Buy Samsung AC”: Customer Claims 5 Repairs Failed To Fix Recurring Issue, Says Technicians Kept Charging Money

“Never Buy Samsung AC”: Customer Claims 5 Repairs Failed To Fix Recurring Issue, Says Technicians Kept Charging Money

A Samsung AC customer has criticised the brand on X, claiming five repair visits and repeated charges failed to resolve the recurring issue, prompting frustration over Samsung’s after-sales service.

Never Buy Samsung AC. Image Credit: @kuldipraval256/X
Never Buy Samsung AC. Image Credit: @kuldipraval256/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 10:58 IST

A customer has taken to X to call out Samsung after claiming that five separate repair visits failed to fix a recurring issue with their air conditioner, alleging that technicians charged money each time without resolving the problem.

What The User Posted

The post tags both Samsung’s global and India handles directly, urging other potential buyers to reconsider purchasing the brand’s air conditioners.

Repeated Repairs, No Fix

As per the post, the very same problem is arising again, even though Samsung engineers have made five attempts to fix it. In addition to being billed for their work, the user believes that nothing has been done to resolve the root cause of the problem.

Frustration Over Lack Of Resolution

The user’s complaint centres on Samsung’s inability to permanently fix the issue despite multiple visits, raising questions about the quality of after sales service being provided. Being billed repeatedly for repairs that do not solve the problem appears to be the core grievance behind the post.

A Warning To Other Buyers

By opening the post with a direct warning against buying a Samsung AC, the user has framed this as a cautionary experience for other consumers, hoping to prevent others from facing a similar cycle of repeated repairs and repeated charges.

Growth in the Number of Complaining Consumers Online

This type of post is part of a growing trend that we see happening on social networking sites today, where consumers are becoming more vocal about any service complaints that they might have had about big name brands by posting on sites like X. It will be interesting to see how Samsung reacts to this complaint.

Also Read: “Why Should I Pay?” Samsung User Claims Update Caused Green Lines, Company Quotes ₹14,000 for Repair

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“Never Buy Samsung AC”: Customer Claims 5 Repairs Failed To Fix Recurring Issue, Says Technicians Kept Charging Money

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“Never Buy Samsung AC”: Customer Claims 5 Repairs Failed To Fix Recurring Issue, Says Technicians Kept Charging Money

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“Never Buy Samsung AC”: Customer Claims 5 Repairs Failed To Fix Recurring Issue, Says Technicians Kept Charging Money

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“Never Buy Samsung AC”: Customer Claims 5 Repairs Failed To Fix Recurring Issue, Says Technicians Kept Charging Money
“Never Buy Samsung AC”: Customer Claims 5 Repairs Failed To Fix Recurring Issue, Says Technicians Kept Charging Money
“Never Buy Samsung AC”: Customer Claims 5 Repairs Failed To Fix Recurring Issue, Says Technicians Kept Charging Money
“Never Buy Samsung AC”: Customer Claims 5 Repairs Failed To Fix Recurring Issue, Says Technicians Kept Charging Money

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