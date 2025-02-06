New MacBook Air And MacBook Pro With M5 Chip On The Horizon – Details Inside

Apple is reportedly hard at work on its latest MacBook Pro models, which will be powered by the next-generation M5 chip. According to a South Korean media report, the tech giant has already begun mass production of the M5 chip, suggesting that these new devices might arrive as early as late 2025. However, the debut of the MacBook Air with the M5 chip could take a little longer. Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The leak, originating from ET News, claims that Apple commenced the packaging process for the M5 chip last month, indicating that the company is well into the production phase. Packaging is one of the final steps in semiconductor manufacturing, following the fabrication of the chips. Taiwan’s ASE Group has reportedly started mass production for the base model of the M5, with other manufacturers like Amkor and China’s JCET expected to join soon.

The M5 chip is said to be manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 3-nanometer technology, which offers notable improvements in efficiency and performance compared to previous chips. However, Apple has reportedly decided to skip the more advanced 2nm process for now, likely due to cost considerations. Despite this, the high-end M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra chips are still expected to offer significant performance boosts through innovative design.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One key feature of the M5 chip is the 3D chip-stacking process, also known as System on Integrated Chip (SoIC) technology. This process will allow Apple to improve thermal management and reduce power leakage in the higher versions of the M5 chip, aiming to boost both battery life and performance. While the base model of the M5 is already in production, the high-end variants are expected to follow soon as Apple ramps up its production facilities.

Interestingly, according to MacRumors, the first device to be powered by the M5 chip might not be a MacBook at all, but rather a new iPad Pro, slated for release in late 2025 or early 2026. The MacBook Pro is expected to follow in late 2025, while the MacBook Air with M5 variants could debut by early 2026. There’s also speculation about an upgraded version of Apple’s Vision Pro headset integrating the M5 chip, possibly launching in 2026.

As of now, Apple has not officially confirmed these developments. However, with mass production already underway, the company could be preparing for the next-gen Mac devices powered by the M5 chip. The anticipation around these devices is high, given the significant advancements in performance and efficiency promised by the new chip.

The upcoming launch of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with the M5 chip marks an exciting development in Apple’s product lineup. With the M5 chip leveraging advanced 3-nanometer technology and innovative design features, users can expect substantial improvements in performance and battery life. As we await official announcements from Apple, the tech community is abuzz with anticipation for the next-gen Mac devices.

ALSO READ: iQOO Neo 10R VS Nothing Phone 3a, Which Mid-Range Phone Under ₹30,000 Is Worth Considering