News Media Alliance Accuses Google AI Mode Of Content ‘Theft’

Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
AI Mode, which delivers AI-generated summaries and direct answers to user queries, bypasses traditional search features such as links to source websites.

The News/Media Alliance, a leading trade association representing major U.S. publishers, has issued a scathing statement condemning Google's newly expanded AI Mode search feature, calling it "the definition of theft."


The News/Media Alliance, a leading trade association representing major U.S. publishers, has issued a scathing statement condemning Google’s newly expanded AI Mode search feature, calling it “the definition of theft.” The criticism comes just a day after Google announced the nationwide rollout of AI Mode during its annual Google I/O event.

Danielle Coffey, President and CEO of the News/Media Alliance, strongly rebuked the tech giant’s approach, stating, “Links were the last redeeming quality of search that gave publishers traffic and revenue. Now Google just takes content by force and uses it with no return the definition of theft.” She urged the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to address what the association sees as anti-competitive behavior threatening the future of journalism.

Publishers Fear Loss of Traffic and Revenue

AI Mode, which delivers AI-generated summaries and direct answers to user queries, bypasses traditional search features such as links to source websites. This shift has raised serious concerns among publishers, who fear a steep drop in both site traffic and ad revenue. The News/Media Alliance warned that such a format could render traditional content creation financially unsustainable.

The alliance, whose members include The New York Times, The Washington Post, Vox Media, and Condé Nast, has long advocated for content creator rights in the age of generative AI. On its website, the organization reiterated that AI platforms must respect intellectual property and be transparent about content usage.

Opt-Out Not an Option, Say Publishers

A Bloomberg report revealed that Google had internally discussed a policy requiring publishers to allow their content to train AI models if they wished to appear in search results. While the company later backtracked, it reportedly made “silent” changes to its data usage policy without notifying the public or publishers.

With Google commanding nearly 90% of the global search engine market, opting out of search listings would be commercially damaging for most publishers. Yet, under AI Mode, these publishers have little control over how their content is used and minimal visibility or attribution in return.

A Growing Trend Toward ‘Zero-Click’ Search

The News/Media Alliance warns that AI-powered responses are accelerating the rise of “zero-click” search behavior, where users get answers without visiting the source site. “If unchecked, this will eliminate value for publishers,” the group said in a statement.

The association is now urging the DOJ to intervene and ensure fair practices in the AI-driven search landscape. “We cannot allow one company to dominate the internet and devalue journalism in the process,” said Coffey.

ALSO READ: ‘New Phase Of AI Platform Shift’: Is Google Gearing For A Newer And Bigger AI Leap? Deep Questions About Privacy and Data Use

