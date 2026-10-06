NHAI FASTag Reward: NHAI Offers Free Rs 1,000 Recharge By Reporting Dirty Toll Plaza Toilets; Here’s How To Claim

Travellers using India’s national highways now have an added incentive to report unhygienic toilets at NHAI-managed toll plazas. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is offering a ₹1,000 FASTag recharge to eligible travellers whose complaints about unclean toilets are verified. The initiative, called the ‘Clean Toilet Picture Challenge’, was launched in September 2025 and has now been extended until June 30, 2027, following a positive response from highway users.

How Does the ₹1,000 FASTag Reward Work?

Under the initiative, travellers who come across an unclean toilet at an NHAI-managed toll plaza can report the issue through the Rajmargyatra app. The complaint must include a clear, geo-tagged photograph of the unclean toilet. Travellers are also required to provide details including their name, location, vehicle registration number (VRN) and mobile number. Once the complaint is verified and found eligible, the traveller can receive a ₹1,000 credit to their FASTag.

How to Report a Dirty Toilet

To participate, travellers need to:

Download or update the Rajmargyatra app to its latest version.

Visit an NHAI-managed toll plaza and identify an unclean toilet.

Take a clear photograph showing the condition of the facility.

Upload the geo-tagged photograph through the app.

Enter the required personal and vehicle details.

Submit the complaint for verification.

429 Travellers Reported Toilets in 2026

According to NHAI, around 429 travellers have reported unhygienic toilets in 2026 so far, with eligible complainants receiving the ₹1,000 FASTag recharge. The initiative is aimed at encouraging highway users to actively report sanitation problems and helping authorities improve the cleanliness of public facilities along national highways. NHAI has urged travellers to “Spot It. Report It. Get Rewarded” and participate in the campaign by reporting genuine sanitation issues through the official app.

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