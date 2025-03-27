Nintendo Direct March 2025: Every Major Announcement and Release Date

The highly anticipated Nintendo Direct for March 2025 has wrapped up, marking the last presentation dedicated to the original Nintendo Switch. While the gaming world is looking ahead to the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, those who aren't upgrading right away still have plenty of exciting titles to look forward to.

Exciting New Games and Remasters

Dragon Quest 1+2

A modern visual upgrade for the first two Dragon Quest games, making them a great companion to Dragon Quest III, which was released in 2024.

No Sleep for Kaname Date – July 25

Fans of AI: The Somnium Files can look forward to a new adventure where Kaname Date unravels mysteries to save lives.

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – June 19

A remake of the cult classic Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army, originally a PlayStation 2 title.

Shadow Labyrinth – July 18

A brand-new Metroidvania featuring Pac-Man and mech robots. Pac-Man’s signature ability to devour enemies will unlock new powers.

Patapon + Patapon 2 Replay – July 11

A remaster of the beloved Patapon rhythm-based strategy games, where players control armies by tapping out beats.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – August 27

A full remake of the Nintendo DS classic, originally known as Harvest Moon DS: Grand Bazaar, featuring new 3D visuals and environments.

Major Game Highlights

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – 2025

A new trailer for Metroid Prime 4 showcased Samus Aran’s new telekinetic and psychic abilities, adding a fresh combat dynamic. The game promises stunning visuals and fast-paced gameplay, making it one of the most anticipated Switch titles.

Disney Villains Cursed Café – Available Now

Run a unique café where you brew potions and serve them to Disney villains in this charming and magical game.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Late 2025

A brand-new trailer provided a glimpse at returning mechanics from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, alongside new battles and enemies. It’s shaping up to be the most ambitious Pokémon game yet.

Rhythm Heaven: Groove – 2026

The beloved Rhythm Heaven series returns with a fresh new look and gameplay mechanics. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until next year.

Classic Franchises Return

Gradius Origins – August 7

A collection of Gradius and Salamander games, including a brand-new entry, Salamander III.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – May 26

After several delays, this highly anticipated RPG-farming-life sim hybrid is finally set to launch.

Monument Valley / Monument Valley 2 – April 15

The mobile gaming masterpieces are making their way to Nintendo Switch for the first time.

Monument Valley 3 – Summer 2025

The latest entry in the Monument Valley series will also arrive this summer, continuing its tradition of visually stunning puzzles.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – 2026

The quirky, meme-filled life simulation returns with more bizarre AI interactions, and its hilariously robotic voice effects remain intact.

New Features and System Updates

Virtual Game Card – Late April

A major system update will allow players to share their Nintendo Switch digital games with family members using “Virtual Game Cards.” However, the original owner won’t be able to play the game while it’s being borrowed. This feature also enables users to transfer digital game licenses between consoles without needing a constant internet connection.

Nintendo Today – Available Now

Nintendo has launched a new news app for Switch, providing daily updates about upcoming games and services. This app will also deliver news on the Nintendo Switch 2 following its April reveal.

More Upcoming Titles and Release Dates

Witchbrook – Holiday 2025

The Eternal Life of Goldman – Holiday 2025

Rift of the Necrodancer – Available Now

Tamagotchi Plaza – June 27

High on Life – May 6

Star Overdrive – April 10

The Wandering Village – July 17

King of Meat – 2025

Lou’s Lagoon – Summer 2025

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered – Available Now

Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots – 2025

Marvel Cosmic Invasion – Holiday 2025

Even as Nintendo prepares to transition to the Switch 2, this Direct proves that the original Nintendo Switch still has an exciting lineup of games well into 2026.

