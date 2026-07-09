Nissan Tekton Global Debut: Check Expected Price, Features, Engine Options; What You Can Expect

Nissan is set to pull the wraps off the all-new Nissan Tekton tomorrow, marking one of the brand’s biggest global SUV launches in recent years. The upcoming model is expected to sit below the iconic Patrol, but it won’t simply be a smaller version of the flagship SUV. Instead, Nissan appears to be blending rugged styling, premium cabin features and multiple powertrain options to target buyers looking for a modern family SUV with serious road presence. While the company has kept the final specifications under wraps, official teasers and test mule sightings have already revealed enough to paint a detailed picture of what the Nissan Tekton will offer when it makes its world premiere.

Repotedly, the SUV is expected to share several mechanicals with the 2026 Renault Duster, but Nissan has given it its own identity inside and out. In fact, the company itself is positioning the model as the “Baby Patrol,” hinting at the design direction and overall character buyers can expect.

Why Nissan Tekton is being called the ‘Baby Patrol’ and what makes its design stand out

Rather than adopting a soft crossover look, the Nissan Tekton is expected to arrive with a tough and upright stance inspired by the larger Patrol. The front is likely to be dominated by slim LED headlamps that merge into a wide grille featuring multiple horizontal slats. A connected LED DRL signature and a red accent strip stretching across the nose are expected to make the SUV instantly recognisable.

The bonnet will be raised, and “Tekton” badges will be featured to make it more rugged. Further down the bumper will be aggressively styled, featuring character lines and a distinctive skid plate.

The side profile follows the same muscular approach. A squared-off silhouette, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chunky body cladding and tall roof rails are all expected to be part of the package. Nissan is also likely to use a C-pillar-mounted rear door handle, a design touch that gives the SUV cleaner side proportions while reducing visual bulk.

At the rear, the sporty treatment continues with a sharply styled tailgate, a large roof spoiler and a steeply raked rear windscreen. The teaser images also suggest connected C-shaped LED tail lamps joined by a light bar carrying the Nissan logo. Completing the look are thick bumper cladding, a faux skid plate and a silver insert.

Inside Nissan Tekton, premium materials and technology are expected to take centre stage

As per reports, though the carmaker hasn’t officially shown off the cabin of the Nissan Tekton, spy photos suggest that the car is expected to use the same dashboard design as the 2026 Renault Duster. The dashboard will reportedly come with a driving-oriented setup where the infotainment screen will be tilted slightly towards the driver’s side.

In terms of features, the cabin of the Nissan Tekton will have a high-end treatment in certain models of the SUV. These include leatherette seat coverings, soft touch materials on the dashboard and door panels, steering mounted controls, and a gear selector mechanism in case of DCT variants. Convenience features haven’t been overlooked and the vehicle will have adjustable headrests, rear air vents, front and rear armrests, a parcel tray and 60:40 split folding rear seats.

Reports say that technology is expected to be one of the SUV’s strongest selling points. The equipment list is likely to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google built-in, a 10.1-inch digital instrument display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker audio system, an electrically operated tailgate, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats with lumbar adjustment, 48-colour ambient lighting, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, electrically adjustable auto-folding ORVMs, keyless entry, push-button start, selectable driving and steering modes, an air purifier, connected car technology and wireless phone charging.

Nissan Tekton expected to offer petrol and hybrid choices with a comprehensive safety package

Beyond features, the Nissan Tekton is expected to place a strong focus on safety. Reportedly, the SUV is likely to come with six airbags, a Level-2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ABS with EBD, electronic stability programme (ESP), traction control, brake assist, hill hold assist, hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear wiper with defogger, an auto-dimming IRVM and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Under the bonnet, Nissan is expected to offer the same engine line-up as the latest Renault Duster. Buyers are likely to get a choice of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a strong hybrid system. While the hybrid version is expected to be sold only with an automatic gearbox, the turbo-petrol variants are likely to be available with both manual and automatic transmission options, giving customers more flexibility.

The Nissan Tekton is expected to be priced between Rs 11.30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). With the global debut scheduled for tomorrow, Nissan is expected to reveal the complete specifications, variants and market strategy, offering a clearer picture of where the new SUV will fit in an increasingly competitive segment.

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