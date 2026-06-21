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Home > Tech and Auto News > Nissan Tekton To Debut Soon: Unique Design, Premium Features, And Turbo-Petrol Engine, Check Details

Nissan Tekton To Debut Soon: Unique Design, Premium Features, And Turbo-Petrol Engine, Check Details

Nissan has teased its upcoming Tekton midsize SUV ahead of its July 9 debut. Based on the Renault Duster platform, the SUV will feature a unique design, premium features, turbo-petrol engines, and is expected to compete with popular models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in India.

Nissan Takton
Nissan Takton

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 15:05 IST

Nissan is preparing for a major launch of new products after years of relying heavily on the Magnite to stay in India. With the launch of Gravite MPV, the Japanese car maker will enter one of India’s most competitive markets with the Nissan Tekton SUV.

Nissan has also released a teaser image of the Tekton for the first time in a preview of the new midsize SUV to be released on July 9. The Tekton marks Nissan’s return to this segment after stopping production of the Kicks in 2023 and will most likely be one of its largest releases in recent years.

Though the Tekton shares its CMF-B platform and mechanical components with the new Renault Duster, Nissan insists that the Tekton has been designed with a unique identity, with its own design, interior, and equipment levels to suit the car.

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Design Influenced by Patrol

The new teaser also features some new design features like a full-width illuminated red strip integrated into the front grille. The SUV will also have connected LED headlights and taillights, “TEKTON” branding on the bonnet and tailgate, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and a twin-ridge roof spoiler.

One of the highlights of the design is the C-shaped LED signature in the taillights, inspired by Nissan’s flagship Patrol SUV. Nissan even refers to the Tekton as a “baby Patrol” in their teaser video alongside its larger global counterpart.

The SUV maintains its tall stance and strong proportions, and has an estimated ground clearance of 212mm. Higher-end models are likely to come with 18-inch alloy wheels.

Anticipated Feature-Rich Interior

Despite sharing the overall architecture with the Duster, Nissan says it plans to set the cabin apart with a new dashboard design and various upholstery options.

The Tekton is expected to have a full digital instrument cluster and a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google built-in. Other features could include:

  • Panoramic sunroof
  •  Ventilated front seats
  •  Electrically adjustable driver’s seat
  •  Dual-zone automatic climate control
  •  Powered tailgate
  •  Wireless smartphone connectivity
  •  360-degree camera system
  •  Automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers
  •  Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

This comprehensive list of features aims to place the Tekton among the best-equipped products in the category.

Shared Turbo-Petrol Engines

Underneath its exterior, it is expected that the Tekton will share engine options with the India-specific versions of the Renault Duster.

The base models are expected to be equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with about 100bhp and 160Nm in combination with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Higher trims can be found with a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine producing about 163bhp and 280Nm torque. This will likely have a 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Nissan is also reportedly considering introducing a strong hybrid version in India later on. This hybrid powertrain could utilize a 1.8-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor and battery pack for better performance than hybrid vehicles in this category.

Competition and Pricing Expectations

The pricing for the Nissan Tekton is expected to be in line with the Renault Duster, which is estimated to be between ₹10.50 lakh and ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Upon launch, this SUV will compete against numerous existing competitors like Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

With Magnite still the primary volume driver and Gravite adding to its own MPV fleet, Tekton could play a crucial role in Nissan’s strategy to grow in India’s passenger car market. Details of variants, features, and launch dates will be available on July 9.

Also Read: Instagram Expands Originality Rules: Reduces Reach For Repost Accounts With Minimal Creative Input

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Nissan Tekton To Debut Soon: Unique Design, Premium Features, And Turbo-Petrol Engine, Check Details
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Nissan Tekton To Debut Soon: Unique Design, Premium Features, And Turbo-Petrol Engine, Check Details

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Nissan Tekton To Debut Soon: Unique Design, Premium Features, And Turbo-Petrol Engine, Check Details
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