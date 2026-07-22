Not Using These 6 Hidden Samsung Galaxy Features? Here’s What You’re Missing

Samsung Galaxy phones are equipped with many more tools than the average owner ever gets around to exploring. Most of the people just stick to calling, messaging, browsing and the camera, while many settings sit quietly underneath, waiting to be switched on. So here are six interesting features of the Samsung Galaxy that are genuinely worth digging out.

You Can Turn Your Keyboard Into A Trackpad

Typing on a touchscreen can be frustrating, especially when you need to fix a typo buried in the middle of a sentence and end up tapping the same spot five times. Samsung has a simple workaround for this. Press and hold the spacebar, and the keyboard quietly turns into a small trackpad. From there, you can slide your finger to move the cursor to the exact spot you want, without any of the usual pinching or guesswork.

A Built-In Diagnostic Menu

Most Galaxy owners have no idea their phone comes with its own hidden testing menu. Open the dialler and type *#0*#, and a diagnostic screen appears out of nowhere. Inside, you can check the display for dead pixels, test how accurately the touchscreen responds, run checks on the speaker and microphone, and even calibrate the phone’s sensors. It’s a handy tool if you’re troubleshooting a problem, or simply checking a second-hand phone before buying it.

Flash Notifications for Silent Alerts

Anyone who keeps their phone on silent for long stretches of the day will find this one useful. Flash notifications make the camera flash or the screen itself light up briefly whenever a call or message comes in. That way, nothing important slips past unnoticed, even with the sound turned all the way down.

Smarter File Sharing Across Devices

Quick Share has quietly become one of the more flexible tools on Galaxy phones. Transfers are no longer limited to just Samsung devices, and sharing photos, videos or documents doesn’t require emailing files to yourself or downloading a separate app just to move a single picture across.

Multi Window for Real Multitasking

Samsung phones have had split-screen for years, but Multi Window takes it a step ahead. It lets you run two, sometimes three, apps together on the same screen, pull one out into a floating window, and even drag photos or text straight from one app into another. It comes in especially handy for people who’re constantly flipping between notes, a browser and a messaging app, cutting down on all that back-and-forth switching.

Privacy Display to Prevent Side-Eyes

The new Ultra models come with the Privacy Display mode, which makes the screen blurry for someone trying to peek at the phone from the side, as it only allows the person holding the phone to clearly read. You can even have the option to switch this mode on either for the whole screen or just for some selected apps like banking or messaging, making it a handy little shield when you’re on a train, bus, or sitting in a crowded office.

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