Nothing Phone 3 India Price, Features, Camera, Display & Design — Full Details Here

Nothing Phone 3 launches in India next month with a new design, triple 50MP cameras, 6.77" AMOLED display, and over-ear headphones. Prices start from ₹68,295.

The highly awaited Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch in India next month, and it’s already creating buzz for its striking redesign and powerful specs. The upcoming model will mark a significant shift for the brand by ditching its iconic Glyph Interface, a move hinted at in a teaser titled “Goodbye Glyph Interface”. Instead, the Phone 3 may introduce a new dot matrix-style design on the back, offering a fresh and minimal look.

This third-generation smartphone from Carl Pei’s brand is expected to be Nothing’s first true flagship device, built using premium materials and featuring top-tier performance upgrades. The company appears focused on raising its game in the flagship phone segment with this bold new release.

Nothing Phone 3 India Price and Variants

According to a leak by @MysteryLupin, the Nothing Phone 3 will be launched in two classic colors — black and white — and will be available in two high-performance variants:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage : Estimated at $799 (approx. ₹68,295) Advertisement · Scroll to continue

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Estimated at $899 (approx. ₹76,839)

These figures align with earlier statements by Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei, who hinted the price would be close to €800, confirming the brand’s shift towards the flagship pricing bracket. The dollar-based pricing also indicates a possible US launch alongside India.

Nothing Headphone 1: Brand’s First Over-Ear Headphones

In addition to the smartphone, Nothing is also preparing to launch its first over-ear headphones, possibly called Nothing Headphone 1. The product is expected to debut on September 30, again in black and white variants.

The estimated pricing for these premium headphones is around $299 (approximately ₹25,500), suggesting a high-end audio experience in line with the company’s minimal yet innovative design philosophy.

Nothing Phone 3 Design and Display Features

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to undergo a major design overhaul, replacing the older layout with a circular camera module, similar to the OnePlus 12. Despite reports of the Glyph Interface being removed, other sources still suggest it may remain to support dynamic visual alerts for calls, messages, and notifications.

The smartphone will feature a stunning 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, delivering vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling for premium users.

Nothing Phone 3 Camera: Triple 50MP Setup for Pro Photography

For photography lovers, the Nothing Phone 3 will not disappoint. It will offer a triple rear camera system, each with a 50MP sensor, delivering high-resolution images across various modes. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera promises crisp and clear selfies and high-quality video calls.