Nothing Phone 3a Series Launch Confirmed: Design, Camera, And Key Details Revealed

The highly anticipated Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch globally, including in India, on March 4, 2025. The lineup is expected to feature two models—Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro—with the company now officially revealing the design of one of the upcoming handsets.

Meet Phone (3a) Series. First hands-on experience with NEO Gamma.@1x_tech pic.twitter.com/U7vuinDVR7 — Nothing (@nothing) February 24, 2025

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Design Unveiled

Nothing has shared the first look of a Phone 3a series device on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, showcasing a smartphone with a triple-camera setup in a circular rear module. The design also includes three Glyph LEDs, hinting at an enhanced lighting system for notifications and other interactive features.

Phone (3a) Series. Where technical intricacy meets purity. The essence of Nothing. pic.twitter.com/02UEwkgROl — Nothing (@nothing) February 24, 2025

Key design highlights:

Triple rear camera setup with a periscope lens

Glass back panel for a premium look

Right-side placement of volume rocker and power button

Centered camera island with LED flash

Given the periscope camera inclusion, the revealed design is likely of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. The standard Nothing Phone 3a is expected to be showcased in the coming days.

Nothing Phone 3 Teased in Official Video

In a recent official video, Nothing also hinted at the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, alongside the Phone 3a series and Phone 2a. While the teaser remains blurred, the glimpse suggests that the flagship Phone 3 could launch in the coming months.

Expected Camera and Hardware Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is expected to feature:

50MP primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

8MP ultrawide sensor

50MP Sony periscope camera with OIS

50MP front-facing sensor for high-resolution selfies

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a is rumored to sport a horizontal pill-shaped camera module with a triple-camera setup, similar to leaked renders.

Performance & Software

Both the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, running Nothing OS 3 for a clean and smooth user experience.

With the official March 4 launch date confirmed, Nothing is expected to reveal more details on the pricing, availability, and additional features in the coming weeks.

