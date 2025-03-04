Nothing Phone (3a) Series Launched In India – A Better Choice Than Google Pixel 9 Pro? Check Price, Specs And Unmissable Offers!

Nothing has officially unveiled its much-anticipated Nothing Phone (3a) series, bringing significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Phone (2a) series. The launch includes two models—Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro—featuring a larger display, improved cameras, an AI-powered Essential Key, and enhanced durability. Both models will be available for purchase starting March 11 from Flipkart, Flipkart […]

Nothing has officially unveiled its much-anticipated Nothing Phone (3a) series, bringing significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Phone (2a) series. The launch includes two models—Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro—featuring a larger display, improved cameras, an AI-powered Essential Key, and enhanced durability. Both models will be available for purchase starting March 11 from Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, and leading retail stores.

Larger AMOLED Display with High Brightness

The Nothing Phone (3a) series boasts a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. This ensures an ultra-vivid viewing experience with HDR10+ support, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and Panda Glass protection for durability.

Performance Upgrades with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM expansion. The phones run on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1, and Nothing has promised three Android OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring long-term software support.

AI-Powered Essential Key for Quick Access

A notable new addition is the Essential Key, positioned below the power button. This feature allows users to launch the AI-powered Essential Space, designed for note-taking and organizing ideas. Users can also press the key to capture content, long-press for voice notes, and double-tap for quick access to saved content.

Upgraded Camera System with Telephoto Lens

Nothing has significantly upgraded its camera technology by introducing a telephoto camera for the first time.

Phone (3a): Features a 50MP main Samsung sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera with a 25cm telemacro option. The front houses a 32MP camera.

Phone (3a) Pro: Comes with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and up to 60x ultra zoom. The front camera is upgraded to 50MP.

Durability and Design Enhancements

The polycarbonate back has been replaced with glass, giving the phone a more premium feel. Additionally, IP64 water and dust resistance enhances durability. The Glyph interface remains, with three separations and 26 addressable LED zones, which can be used for volume control, timers, notifications, and even app alerts from Uber and Zomato.

Massive 5000mAh Battery with Fast Charging

Both models pack a 5000mAh battery with 50W wired PD fast charging, allowing the battery to charge up to 50% in just 19 minutes and fully charge in 56 minutes. The battery maintains over 90% capacity after 1,200 charging cycles, ensuring longevity of over 3 years and 4 months of daily use. However, wireless charging is not supported.

Pricing and Availability

Nothing Phone (3a) Colors: Black, White, Blue

Price: 8GB + 128GB: ₹24,999 8GB + 256GB: ₹26,999 Availability: Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and retail stores from March 11

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro Colors: Black, Grey

Price: 8GB + 128GB: ₹29,999 8GB + 256GB: ₹31,999 12GB + 256GB: ₹33,999 Availability: Flipkart and Flipkart Minutes from March 11, retail stores from March 15



Launch Offers

Up to ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, OneCard transactions.

Day 1 exchange offer: Additional ₹3,000 exchange bonus applicable across all variants when purchased on Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and retail stores.

The Nothing Phone (3a) series marks a major leap in display quality, camera capabilities, and AI-driven functionalities, making it an appealing choice for smartphone enthusiasts in 2024.

