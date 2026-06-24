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Home > Tech and Auto News > Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed In India: Snapdragon Chipset, Transparent Design, And 5,500mAh Battery, Check Details And Launch Date

Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed In India: Snapdragon Chipset, Transparent Design, And 5,500mAh Battery, Check Details And Launch Date

Nothing has confirmed the launch of the Phone 4b in India on July 7, introducing its new budget-focused B Series lineup. The smartphone is expected to feature a transparent design, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, and a 5,500mAh battery, though official specifications and pricing remain undisclosed.

Nothing Phone 4b
Nothing Phone 4b

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 00:34 IST

London based smartphone manufacturing company Nothing has finally announced the launch of its next smartphone, Nothing Phone 4b after weeks of cryptic teasers centred on the letter “b”. The handset will be launched in India on 7th July at 3:30 pm, marking the debut of B series smartphones. The company confirmed the launch through a teaser on X, where the smartphone manufacturer stitched together design elements from its existing devices. The company states, “Phone 4b. Kept sketching the Phone 4a series and accidentally made a new phone”. E-commerce platform Flipkart has also rolled out a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset. 



Nothing Phone 4b Specifications and Features

While Nothing yet has any details available, recent teasers and design sketches offer clues on what may be anticipated. The Phone 4b retains the transparent design of the brand with visible screws and internal parts on its rear panel. The illustrations also show a redesigned camera setup and a flat-sided profile with rounded edges. 

A key point of discussion is the camera setup. Based on the teaser images, the Phone 4b might have a single rear camera. This might be surprising when even budget phones have dual cameras; however, this suggests Nothing is trying to keep costs down and keep the looks the same. 

As regards other hardware features, leaks indicate that the device might have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery, and better materials for construction. 

Nothing Phone 4b Pricing 

Nothing has not revealed pricing information but has given some clues on the Phone 4b positioning in its product line. Speaking on X, Akis Evangelidis, co-founder of Nothing, said the letter “b” does not have any specific meaning, he said in his recent post. Instead, they use numbers for product generations and letters to distinguish different smartphone categories. 

“What does (b) stand for? Nothing,” Evangelidis observed in his post on X. 

According to him, the new B Series will broaden Nothing’s smartphone lineup while maintaining a well-structured hierarchy. The A Series will be the company’s premium line below their flagship models, and the B Series will serve a budget segment. 

This launch comes shortly after Nothing announced that it would not introduce a new CMF smartphone this year. Evangelidis said that increased component costs—particularly memory prices—have hampered the development of a meaningful successor at a suitable price point. At the same time, some smartphone projects that were initially planned under the CMF name may have been shifted to Nothing. 

That has led to speculation that the Phone 4b could possibly be one of those devices. Nothing has yet proven that it is, but rumors indicate that this is a cost-effective option in comparison to the Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro. 

At this stage, most of the specifics remain undisclosed by the company. However, with an official release date set, a list of products available on Flipkart in an active listing, and ongoing design teasers being released, we expect more details on the hardware specifications, features, and pricing of the Phone 4b to be available in the future. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Launching On June 29: Check Features, Camera, Gaming Focussed Specs And More 

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Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed In India: Snapdragon Chipset, Transparent Design, And 5,500mAh Battery, Check Details And Launch Date
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Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed In India: Snapdragon Chipset, Transparent Design, And 5,500mAh Battery, Check Details And Launch Date
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Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed In India: Snapdragon Chipset, Transparent Design, And 5,500mAh Battery, Check Details And Launch Date
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