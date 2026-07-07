LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition

Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition

Nothing will launch the Nothing Phone 4B in India today at 3:30 pm IST, marking the debut of its new B-series lineup alongside a limited-edition RCB model.

Nothing 4B launches in India (Image: X)
Nothing 4B launches in India (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 14:53 IST

Nothing is set to unveil the Nothing 4B in India today, July 7, at 3:30 pm IST, introducing an all-new B-series that will sit below the company’s existing A-series smartphones. Alongside the standard model, the company will also launch the limited-edition Nothing 4B RCB Edition, which will be sold exclusively at the Nothing Bengaluru Store. While the company has confirmed several features ahead of the launch, the India price will only be announced during the event.

As per reports, the launch will be livestreamed on Nothing’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms. The Nothing 4B RCB Edition will go on sale at the Nothing Bengaluru Store from 4 pm IST on July 7 in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis.

You Might Be Interested In

Nothing 4B design brings Glyph Bar and new colour options

Nothing has confirmed that the Nothing 4B will feature a flat back panel with a dual-camera setup placed in the top-left corner. The phone will retain the company’s signature Glyph Bar interface and the red recording LED. Teasers also show an additional button on the left side of the handset.

Reports say that the smartphone has been confirmed in a Blue colour option, while the RCB Edition will arrive in Red. Reports also suggest that Black, White and Purple variants could be introduced later. The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centred hole-punch selfie camera.

Nothing 4B expected to offer Snapdragon chip and AI features

Nothing has officially confirmed that the Nothing 4B will be powered by a Snapdragon processor with support for on-device AI features. Reports suggest it could use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

As per reports, the smartphone is also expected to run Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16 out of the box, although these details will only be confirmed during the launch event.

Nothing 4B camera, battery and pricing details awaited

For photography, the Nothing 4B is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it is expected to include a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

According to reports, the phone is also expected to pack either a 5,400mAh or a 6,000mAh battery, with the final capacity to be confirmed at launch. While many key specifications have already surfaced, the biggest announcement still awaited is the official India pricing of the Nothing 4B, which the company will reveal during today’s event.

Also Read: Renault Launches Updated Kwid: Check New Prices, Features, Variants And Rs 15,000 Discount    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition
Tags: Nothing Phone

RELATED News

Renault Launches Updated Kwid: Check New Prices, Features, Variants And Rs 15,000 Discount

‘Darwinian Moment’ For Employees? Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora Says 90% Of Workers Are Not AI-Ready

WhatsApp First, Now Telegram And Signal Face Centre’s Username Scrutiny

iPhone 17 Pro Max Flipkart Sale: Check New Offers, Rs 12,000 Discount, Bank Deals And Exchange Bonus

What Happens When an EV Battery Dies? How India Plans to Recycle It

LATEST NEWS

Cult.fit IPO: Why Is India’s Fitness Giant Going Public? Rs 950 Cr IPO, OFS Explained

MP Board 5th, 8th Supplementary Result 2026 OUT Today: Check Direct Link Here

Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition

Why Is Abhishek Sharma in Delhi High Court? India Star Seeks Action Against Fake AI Content

Insurance Coverage For Losses Caused By Epidemics, Natural Disasters And Accidental Incidents, More Than 2.28 Lakh Animals To Be Covered

Is Macron Safe? Explosive Devices Detonated Near Hotel Housing France President in Damascus

What Happened in Kerala’s Wayanad Tunnel Project? Landslide Near Meppady Traps Several | Watch

Why Is Tabu’s Reunion With Nagarjuna Creating So Much Buzz? Here Is All We Know

‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police

Will Indian Travellers Soon Be Able To Use UPI In Indonesia? Here’s What PM Modi Announced

Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition
Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition
Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition
Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition

QUICK LINKS