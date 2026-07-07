Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition

Nothing is set to unveil the Nothing 4B in India today, July 7, at 3:30 pm IST, introducing an all-new B-series that will sit below the company’s existing A-series smartphones. Alongside the standard model, the company will also launch the limited-edition Nothing 4B RCB Edition, which will be sold exclusively at the Nothing Bengaluru Store. While the company has confirmed several features ahead of the launch, the India price will only be announced during the event.

As per reports, the launch will be livestreamed on Nothing’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms. The Nothing 4B RCB Edition will go on sale at the Nothing Bengaluru Store from 4 pm IST on July 7 in limited numbers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nothing 4B design brings Glyph Bar and new colour options

Nothing has confirmed that the Nothing 4B will feature a flat back panel with a dual-camera setup placed in the top-left corner. The phone will retain the company’s signature Glyph Bar interface and the red recording LED. Teasers also show an additional button on the left side of the handset.

Reports say that the smartphone has been confirmed in a Blue colour option, while the RCB Edition will arrive in Red. Reports also suggest that Black, White and Purple variants could be introduced later. The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centred hole-punch selfie camera.

Nothing 4B expected to offer Snapdragon chip and AI features

Nothing has officially confirmed that the Nothing 4B will be powered by a Snapdragon processor with support for on-device AI features. Reports suggest it could use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

As per reports, the smartphone is also expected to run Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16 out of the box, although these details will only be confirmed during the launch event.

Nothing 4B camera, battery and pricing details awaited

For photography, the Nothing 4B is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it is expected to include a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

According to reports, the phone is also expected to pack either a 5,400mAh or a 6,000mAh battery, with the final capacity to be confirmed at launch. While many key specifications have already surfaced, the biggest announcement still awaited is the official India pricing of the Nothing 4B, which the company will reveal during today’s event.

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