LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Ola S1Z Electric Scooter Launched In India With Bharat Cell LFP Battery, Prices Start At Rs 79,999

Ola S1Z Electric Scooter Launched In India With Bharat Cell LFP Battery, Prices Start At Rs 79,999

Ola Electric has launched the S1Z scooter in India. India's first 46-series LFP battery with up to 301 km range, it marks Ola's debut in dealer-network retail sales.

Ola S1Z electric scooter has launched in India.
Ola S1Z electric scooter has launched in India.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-28 19:47 IST

Ola Electric has introduced the S1Z electric scooter in India, marking a significant shift in the company’s battery technology and retail strategy. The S1Z is the first production scooter in the Indian market to use a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and will be offered in two battery configurations. Prices start at Rs 79,999 ex-showroom.

Ola Electric S1Z Price and Range

The Ola S1Z is available with either a 3.1 kWh or 5.1 kWh battery pack. The 3.1 kWh variant is priced at Rs 79,999, while the larger 5.1 kWh version costs Rs 99,999, both ex-showroom. According to Ola, the two variants offer IDC-certified ranges of 179 km and 301 km, respectively. The higher-capacity battery is aimed at buyers looking for greater range between charges.

You Might Be Interested In

First Ola Scooter With LFP Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the S1Z is its battery technology. The scooter uses Ola Electric’s Bharat Cell platform, which is based on 46-series LFP chemistry. LFP batteries are known for offering greater thermal stability and a longer cycle life compared with commonly used nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery technology. The move could help Ola Electric improve battery durability while also expanding the use of locally developed battery technology in its electric scooters.

Gets MoveOS 5 Features

The S1Z runs on Ola Electric’s MoveOS 5 software and comes equipped with several connected and convenience features. These include cruise control, regenerative braking, reverse mode and GPS navigation. The scooter is positioned as a practical electric two-wheeler while retaining the technology-focused features that have become a key part of Ola Electric’s product lineup.

First Ola Scooter To Be Sold Through Dealers

The S1Z will be the first Ola Electric scooter to be sold through dealer stores. Until now, the company has largely relied on its own retail network. The introduction of dealer sales could allow Ola Electric to expand its physical presence and reach more customers across India. With its competitive starting price, longer-range option and LFP battery technology, the S1Z is expected to play an important role in Ola Electric’s next phase of expansion.

Deliveries To Begin Later This Year

Ola Electric has announced different delivery timelines for the two variants. The 3.1 kWh S1Z is scheduled to be delivered from December 2026, while deliveries of the 5.1 kWh version will begin in March 2027. The company has not only changed the battery technology with the S1Z but is also adopting a new sales strategy.

Also Read: Subhash Chandra Vs Mukesh Ambani: Essel chairman Targets Reliance Chief With Serious Allegations, Claims He Made Attempts To ‘Capture’ Zee

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ola S1Z Electric Scooter Launched In India With Bharat Cell LFP Battery, Prices Start At Rs 79,999
Tags: Ola Electric dealer network salesOla Electric scooter saleOla S1Z electric scooter featuresOla S1Z electric scooter priceOla S1Z electric scooter price IndiaOla S1Z electric scooter range

RELATED News

China Bans Hidden Door Handles From 2027: Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks

Yamaha YZF-R2 Price, Features And Comparison: Check Specs, Variants And Rivals

Meta’s $18 Billion Teen Safety Deal: What Will Change On Instagram And Facebook For Teens?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Camera Shock: Users Say It Looks Worse Than The Older Galaxy S23

Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Specs, Camera, Battery, Price And Key Differences

LATEST NEWS

Imran Khan Health Update: Pat Cummins Backs Calls for Medical Care, Family Access for Former Pakistan Captain

Delhi Family Stays At 5-Star Hotel In Udaipur, Refuses To Pay Rs 5.74 Lakh Bill After 10 Days

Diamond League 2026 Final: When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete? Check Date, Schedule, Opponents and Venue

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India

21 Minor Tribal Girls Allege Harassment At Maharashtra Ashram School; Cook’s Assistant Arrested

17 Slaps In 40 Seconds: Teacher Thrashes Student After Argument Between Students In Meerut School

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Ends in Draw: Gautam Gambhir Hails Team India, Sonal Dinusha After Colombo Test

Subhash Chandra Vs Mukesh Ambani: Essel chairman Targets Reliance Chief With Serious Allegations, Claims He Made Attempts To ‘Capture’ Zee

Friday OTT Releases (August 28, 2026): From Alia Bhatt’s Alpha To Bobby Deol’s Bandar; 7 Movies And Shows To Watch This Weekend

At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Healthcare Continues Beyond Discharge Through Follow-Up and Patient Feedback: Dr Balbir Singh

Ola S1Z Electric Scooter Launched In India With Bharat Cell LFP Battery, Prices Start At Rs 79,999

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ola S1Z Electric Scooter Launched In India With Bharat Cell LFP Battery, Prices Start At Rs 79,999

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ola S1Z Electric Scooter Launched In India With Bharat Cell LFP Battery, Prices Start At Rs 79,999
Ola S1Z Electric Scooter Launched In India With Bharat Cell LFP Battery, Prices Start At Rs 79,999
Ola S1Z Electric Scooter Launched In India With Bharat Cell LFP Battery, Prices Start At Rs 79,999
Ola S1Z Electric Scooter Launched In India With Bharat Cell LFP Battery, Prices Start At Rs 79,999

QUICK LINKS