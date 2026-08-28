Ola S1Z Electric Scooter Launched In India With Bharat Cell LFP Battery, Prices Start At Rs 79,999

Ola Electric has introduced the S1Z electric scooter in India, marking a significant shift in the company’s battery technology and retail strategy. The S1Z is the first production scooter in the Indian market to use a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and will be offered in two battery configurations. Prices start at Rs 79,999 ex-showroom.

Ola Electric S1Z Price and Range

The Ola S1Z is available with either a 3.1 kWh or 5.1 kWh battery pack. The 3.1 kWh variant is priced at Rs 79,999, while the larger 5.1 kWh version costs Rs 99,999, both ex-showroom. According to Ola, the two variants offer IDC-certified ranges of 179 km and 301 km, respectively. The higher-capacity battery is aimed at buyers looking for greater range between charges.

First Ola Scooter With LFP Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the S1Z is its battery technology. The scooter uses Ola Electric’s Bharat Cell platform, which is based on 46-series LFP chemistry. LFP batteries are known for offering greater thermal stability and a longer cycle life compared with commonly used nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery technology. The move could help Ola Electric improve battery durability while also expanding the use of locally developed battery technology in its electric scooters.

Gets MoveOS 5 Features

The S1Z runs on Ola Electric’s MoveOS 5 software and comes equipped with several connected and convenience features. These include cruise control, regenerative braking, reverse mode and GPS navigation. The scooter is positioned as a practical electric two-wheeler while retaining the technology-focused features that have become a key part of Ola Electric’s product lineup.

First Ola Scooter To Be Sold Through Dealers

The S1Z will be the first Ola Electric scooter to be sold through dealer stores. Until now, the company has largely relied on its own retail network. The introduction of dealer sales could allow Ola Electric to expand its physical presence and reach more customers across India. With its competitive starting price, longer-range option and LFP battery technology, the S1Z is expected to play an important role in Ola Electric’s next phase of expansion.

Deliveries To Begin Later This Year

Ola Electric has announced different delivery timelines for the two variants. The 3.1 kWh S1Z is scheduled to be delivered from December 2026, while deliveries of the 5.1 kWh version will begin in March 2027. The company has not only changed the battery technology with the S1Z but is also adopting a new sales strategy.

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