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Home > Tech and Auto News > OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India

OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 15T in China on March 24, 2026. It features a 165Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, dual 50MP cameras, and a 7,500mAh battery. India price may start around Rs 40,000.

OnePlus 15T Price in India
OnePlus 15T Price in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 23, 2026 11:10:26 IST

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OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus is all set to introduce its new smartphone OnePlus 15T in China whereas the pre-orders of the device have already started. 

As the phone is about to launch in China, the launch and price speculation of India launch of the device is growing all over internet. 

The OnePlus 15T will launch in China on Tuesday, 24th March 2026 at 4:30 pm IST. However, the company has still not confirmed that the smartphone will be launched through a soft launch or through a dedicated launch event. 

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OnePlus 15T features and specifications 

The phone features a 6.32-inch flat display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The upcoming device will be powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the upcoming phone features a dual camera setup offering a primary camera of 50MP with a Sony Ultra Vision sensor and a 50MP periscope telephone camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 7x lossless digital zoom. 

The upcoming handset is packed with a massive 7,500mAh battery and five storage variants, the base variant offer 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas the higher variants offer 12GB RAM + 512GB of internal storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB of internal storage and the top-end variant of the OnePlus 15T offers 16GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. 

The media reports and experts claim that the device will come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certification for resistance against dust and water. 

The company has confirmed that the device will come in three vibrant colour options: Healing White Chocolate, Pure Cocoa, and Relaxing Matcha. 

OnePlus 15T Price in India 

The company has not unveiled the price of the device in China. However, the media reports suggest that the device will launch at a higher price in China as compared to its predecessor, OnePlus 13T, and similar pricing can be expected in India. 

The experts suggests that the OnePlus 15T can likely be priced around Rs 40,000 for the base variant in India. However, the company has not confirmed the India launch of the smartphone yet.

Also Read: Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details

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OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India

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OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India

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OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India
OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India
OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India
OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India

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