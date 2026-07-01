OnePlus N6 Launches In India: Check Price, Features, Camera And Huge 8,000mAh Battery

OnePlus has widened its smartphone range in India with the OnePlus N6, which is a new range of low-end smartphones under the brand’s new ‘N’ category that falls just below the Nord range. The phone is launched with an 8,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chip, 120Hz display, and Android 16 preloaded. The phone will be launched from July 4 via Amazon and will come with discounts and zero-interest EMI options.

As per reports, the OnePlus N6 will have a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage phone, whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage phone will be available at Rs. 24,999. Customers will be able to avail of a discount of Rs. 1,000 and a cashback of Rs. 2,000 during the Prime Day through Axis Bank and SBI credit cards, respectively. OnePlus will offer up to six months of no-cost EMI.

Pricing and launch offers make OnePlus N6 more attractive

Reports say that the OnePlus N6 has a base operating system of OxygenOS 16 which is based on Android 16. Two Android OS major software update pledges and three years of security patches are assured by the company. It has a 6.75-inch HD LCD display having a 120Hz refresh rate, with maximum peak brightness of 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The device is also dust-proof and water-resistant, with an IP65 rating, along with MIL-STD-810H military certification.

The OnePlus N6 uses the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor. The chip gets over 6,15,800 score in the AnTuTu benchmarking test. It has a maximum of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device also comes with a vapour chamber cooling system to maintain low temperatures with an effective heat dissipation area of 5,300 sq mm.

Display, processor and software headline OnePlus N6 features

As per reports, for photography, the OnePlus N6 comes with a single 50-megapixel rear camera featuring an f/1.8 aperture and support for up to 10x digital zoom. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed inside a hole-punch display cutout.

The smartphone supports video recording at up to 1080p at 60fps and includes Dual-View video mode, allowing users to capture footage using both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Battery and camera complete the OnePlus N6 package

According to reports, another notable feature about the OnePlus N6 is the humongous 8000 mAh battery pack that the company boasts of giving users three days of battery life. Moreover, the OnePlus N6 can retain 80% of its initial battery power even after 1600 charge-discharge cycles.

Apart from having 45W fast charging support, the OnePlus N6 also has reverse wired charging support that has a rate of 6.5W.

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