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Home > Tech and Auto News > Oneplus Nord 6 Specifications: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000mAh Battery, And 50MP Sony Camera—Check All Features And Price

Oneplus Nord 6 Specifications: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000mAh Battery, And 50MP Sony Camera—Check All Features And Price

OnePlus has launched the Nord 6 in India starting at Rs 38,999, featuring a 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and a massive 9,000mAh battery. The device targets gamers and power users, with sales starting April 9.

OnePlus Nord 6 specifications
OnePlus Nord 6 specifications

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 8, 2026 12:42:48 IST

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Oneplus Nord 6 Specifications: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000mAh Battery, And 50MP Sony Camera—Check All Features And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand OnePlus has introduced its new device in India on 7th April 2026, OnePlus Nord 6 with high refresh rate and Qualcomm chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a massive 9,000mAh charging with wired fast charging support and 27W reverse charging support. The starting price of the newly launched handset is Rs 38,999 while the company has also rolled out introductory offers on it. Interested buyers can get the device from e-commerce platform Amazon, OnePlus online store, and authorised offline partners throughout the country. 

OnePlus Nord 6 features and specification 

Display: The OnePlus Nord 6 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED “Sunbrust HDR” display with 1.5K resolution, a refresh rate of 165Hz and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits in high brightness mode which is similar to the flagship OnePlus 15. 

Processor: The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The company claims that the handset supports up to 165 FPS gameplay on games such as Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) backed by a dedicated Touch Reflex chip and a six-axis gyroscope for improved gaming experience. 

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Camera: In terms of optics, the Nord 6 features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 primary sensor with dual-axis OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide OmniVision OVo8F lens whereas the front panel features a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

Software: In terms of software and OS, the handset runs on Android 16 based on OxygenOS 16 and the company promises four major Android updates and security patches for up to six years. 

Connectivity & Durability: In terms of connectivity the device consists of a G2 Wi-Fi chip whereas the durability features include of IP66, IP68, IP 69 and IP69K certification for resistance against dust and water along with MIL-STD-810H certification and Crystal Guard Glass protection. 

Colour Options: The company has launched the device in three colour options: Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch-Black shades. 

OnePlus Nord 6 Price and availability 

The device comes in two storage variants; the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 38,999 while the higher storage variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage costs Rs 41,999. 

The new smartphone will be available for sale from 9th April 2026 through the company’s official website, in the OnePlus Store app, at OnePlus Experience stores, on e-commerce platform Amazon, and on select retail stores throughout the country. 

OnePlus Nord 6 Introductory offers 

The company has also rolled out the introductory offers and discounts with the handset. Buyers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on full swipe transaction with Axis Bank credit card. If a person is buying the device on EMI, then she or he can avail Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards. Users can also be benefited from up to six months of no-interest equated monthly instalment plans for select cards. 

Also Read: Lenovo Introduces IdeaPad 5 & Yoga Slim 7 Series: Latest Processors, AI Features And Long Lasting Battery, Check All Features And Price

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Oneplus Nord 6 Specifications: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000mAh Battery, And 50MP Sony Camera—Check All Features And Price

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Oneplus Nord 6 Specifications: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000mAh Battery, And 50MP Sony Camera—Check All Features And Price

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Oneplus Nord 6 Specifications: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000mAh Battery, And 50MP Sony Camera—Check All Features And Price
Oneplus Nord 6 Specifications: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000mAh Battery, And 50MP Sony Camera—Check All Features And Price
Oneplus Nord 6 Specifications: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000mAh Battery, And 50MP Sony Camera—Check All Features And Price
Oneplus Nord 6 Specifications: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000mAh Battery, And 50MP Sony Camera—Check All Features And Price

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