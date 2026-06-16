OnePlus Nord Buds 4 To Debut Soon: 52dB ANC, 12mm Titanium-Coated Drivers, And 54 Hours Battery Life, Check All Specs And Launch Date

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 features and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 will support up to 52dB of real-time active noise cancellation (ANC) which allows users to reduce background noise and focus on their audio experience. The device offers multiple listening modes. The earbuds offer multiple listening modes which gives users the option to switch between stronger noise isolation and awareness of their surroundings.

In terms of sound output, the device features 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, which company claims that the device is tuned to deliver powerful bass and an immersive listening experience. The device is lightweight; each earbud weighs just 4.3 grams which will provide a comfortable fit for longer sessions,

The Nord Buds 4 will have features such as 3D Spatial Audio and Game Sound Spatial Audio, which were previously available on the Nord Buds 4 Pro. The gaming-oriented audio mode is designed to help users to hear important in-game sounds such as footsteps and gunshots more clearly.

In terms of battery life, the company claimed a battery life of 54 hours of total playback time with the charging case. The company claims that a quick 10-minute charge can provide up to 11 hours of playback.

The device will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra, and OnePlus official website. Also Read: Apple To Split iPhone 18 Launch Into Two Events: Know When Your Favourite Flagship Will Debut And What To Expect

