Great Britain has one of the most detailed online gambling rulebooks in the world. Any online casino that serves British players must hold a licence from the UK Gambling Commission and follow its conditions, which have been tightened repeatedly in recent years. This guide summarises the rules that most directly affect players.

Who needs a licence

Under the Gambling Act 2005, as amended in 2014, any operator offering remote gambling to consumers in Great Britain needs a Gambling Commission licence, wherever the company is based. A licence from Malta, Curaçao or anywhere else does not allow an operator to serve British players. The Commission’s public register lists every licensee, its licence types, its status and the domains it operates, so any claim can be checked directly.

Not every licence in the register is active. The register keeps surrendered, lapsed and revoked licences on record; in one 2026 count, 573 of 3,419 licences in the register (16.8%) were not active.

Age and identity checks before play

Since May 2019, licensed operators must verify a customer’s age and identity before the customer can deposit or gamble, including on free-to-play versions of games. In practice this means providing your name, address and date of birth at registration, with documents requested where electronic checks are not enough.

No credit cards

Since April 2020, British operators may not accept credit cards for gambling, either directly or through e-wallets funded by credit cards. Debit cards, bank transfers, open banking and e-wallets remain available.

GAMSTOP self-exclusion

Every licensed online operator must participate in GAMSTOP, the national online self-exclusion scheme. A player who registers with GAMSTOP is excluded from all participating British-licensed sites for the chosen period, not only from one brand. Operators must also offer their own tools, including deposit limits, time-outs and account closure.

Game design rules

Since October 2021, online slots offered in Great Britain must meet design rules that include:

a minimum spin speed of 2.5 seconds;

no autoplay;

no features that speed up play or give an illusion of control over the outcome;

no celebrating returns that are equal to or less than the stake;

a clear display of total losses or wins and time spent during a session.

Stake limits on online slots

Maximum stakes on online slots were introduced in 2025. Since 9 April 2025, the limit is £5 per spin for adults aged 25 and over. Since 21 May 2025, the limit is £2 per spin for players aged 18 to 24.

Bonus rules

From 19 January 2026, wagering requirements on gambling promotions are capped at ten times the bonus amount. Operators are also barred from offering promotions that combine different gambling products, such as a bonus that requires both a sports bet and casino play. Bonus terms must be clear and available before a player opts in.

Financial risk and affordability

Licensees must monitor customers for signs of harm and financial vulnerability and act on them. The Gambling Commission has been introducing a framework of financial risk checks, starting with light-touch checks at defined spending thresholds. Customers who spend heavily may be asked for information about their finances.

Complaints and disputes

If a complaint is not resolved by the operator, players can take it to an alternative dispute resolution provider approved by the Gambling Commission. The operator’s terms must name the provider. The Commission itself does not resolve individual disputes but uses complaints to inform its regulatory work and publishes its enforcement actions.

What these rules mean in practice

Expect to verify your identity at registration, not just at withdrawal.

Expect slot stakes, speed and features to differ from versions of the same games offered elsewhere.

Expect bonuses to have lower wagering requirements than at internationally licensed sites.

Expect self-exclusion through GAMSTOP to cover every British-licensed site.

Expect to see fewer payment options, with no credit cards and generally no cryptocurrency.

Finding casinos licensed for Great Britain

The Gambling Commission’s register is the authoritative record of who may serve British players. For a quicker overview of the brands involved, country listings such as https://gamblelex.com/casinos/united-kingdom/ show online casinos reported to accept UK players together with their licences, operators and payment methods, which helps when comparing them before checking the register itself.

Summary

A British-licensed online casino must verify age and identity before play, refuse credit cards, participate in GAMSTOP, follow slot design rules and stake limits, cap bonus wagering at ten times and route unresolved complaints to an approved dispute resolution provider. Checking the licence in the Gambling Commission’s register confirms that these rules apply to the casino you are using.