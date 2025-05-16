Home
Openai Launches Codex Powerful Ai For Developers To Write Code, Fix Bugs, And Even Help With Takeout Orders

OpenAI's Codex AI agent helps developers write code and fix bugs—and even order food or book reservations. Now available in the $200/month ChatGPT Pro plan.

Openai Launches Codex Powerful Ai For Developers To Write Code, Fix Bugs, And Even Help With Takeout Orders


OpenAI has launched Codex, a smart AI agent that not only writes and fixes code for developers but can also assist with tasks like ordering food or shopping online. The announcement came on Friday as part of OpenAI’s ongoing effort to expand the role of artificial intelligence in real-world applications.

Codex is designed to support developers by automating coding tasks, such as fixing bugs, writing tests, and refactoring code. OpenAI says its own engineers are already using Codex as part of their daily workflow.

“It is most often used by OpenAI engineers to offload repetitive, well-scoped tasks, like refactoring, renaming, and writing tests, that would otherwise break focus,” OpenAI said in a blogpost.

OpenAI also explained that Codex isn’t just another chatbot. Unlike traditional AI models that simply respond to text prompts, Codex can interact directly with other software and services, such as making Amazon orders or booking a dinner reservation via DoorDash or similar platforms.

Another standout feature of Codex is its communication style. When it encounters an error or uncertainty, it clearly tells the user, allowing them to make better decisions. This level of interaction sets it apart from older coding assistants or generic bots.

Codex is being offered to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, who pay $200 per month. This pricing puts it alongside OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 model, which also launched earlier this year in April. GPT-4.5 gained attention for its improved reasoning, better understanding, and fewer hallucinations though its high performance also came with a steep computational cost.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described GPT-4.5 as “the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person,” pointing out how its depth and intelligence reflect the major strides AI has made. However, due to GPU shortages, access to the advanced model was limited to high-tier subscribers.

Codex now joins GPT-4.5 as part of OpenAI’s elite AI tools and will soon be rolled out to other premium offerings, although no timeline has been shared yet. While OpenAI has not commented further, the launch of Codex suggests a clear direction: AI is moving from passive response tools to active agents that can perform real-world tasks in software development and beyond.

