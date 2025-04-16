OpenAI Reportedly Developing Elon Musk ‘X’ Like Social Media Platform, Here’s What We Know

Reports suggests that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been quietly taking input from certain outsiders on the project, but details are few.

OpenAI is said to be developing its own social network, which would potentially put the ChatGPT developer directly in competition with Elon Musk’s X and Meta’s Facebook. The AI giant has an internal version of a social network with a social feed built-in and powered by ChatGPT’s image creation tools, a report by The Verge suggests.

Reports suggests that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been quietly taking input from certain outsiders on the project, but details are few. It remains to be seen if OpenAI will release this as a standalone app or integrate it into the ChatGPT interface.

If it goes ahead, the social network may fuel the heated rivalry between Altman and OpenAI co-founder Elon Musk, who departed the startup in 2018 and has since become one of its most vocal critics. Things heated up in February when a group backed by Musk submitted an $97.4 billion bid to take control of OpenAI — an offer that was promptly rebuffed by Altman.

The drama intensified last year when Musk sued OpenAI and Altman for allegedly forsaking the company’s initial goal of creating AI for the greater good. OpenAI counter-sued Musk earlier this month for harassment and trying to undermine the company’s transition to a for-profit business model. The two parties are now on their way to a jury trial scheduled for spring 2026.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Taking On Meta and X

OpenAI’s social media ambitions could also put it on a collision course with Meta, which is reportedly developing a standalone Meta AI service. In a telling exchange earlier this year, Altman responded on X to speculation about Meta’s plans with a casual, “ok fine maybe we’ll do a social app,” hinting at the company’s growing interest in this space.

Both Meta and X now use gigantic collections of public user data to train their AI models — something OpenAI could soon do itself with its own platform. The shift would allow OpenAI access to coveted social media content streams, further empowering its AI systems’ conversational and content generation capabilities.

ALSO READ: Google Adds Auto-Restart Security Feature to Android Phones, Mirroring iPhone’s Inactivity Reboot