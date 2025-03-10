Oppo F29 Pro 5G, F29 Pro+ 5G Tipped To Launch Soon In India: Expected Price, Features, And More

Oppo is gearing up to introduce its latest mid-range smartphones, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G and Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G, in India soon. Although the company has yet to make an official announcement, recent leaks by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) have revealed key specifications and expected pricing for the upcoming devices. The Oppo F29 series is set to succeed the Oppo F27 lineup, bringing notable hardware upgrades, including improved battery life, faster charging, and powerful chipsets.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Oppo F29 Pro 5G, F29 Pro+ 5G Expected Price in India

According to the leak, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G is expected to be priced under ₹25,000 and will be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants. Meanwhile, the Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G is likely to be priced under ₹30,000 and may be offered in three configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

This pricing is consistent with previous Oppo F-series launches, where the Oppo F27 Pro+ debuted at ₹27,999, and the Oppo F25 Pro launched at ₹23,999.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G: Expected Specifications

The Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, a departure from its predecessor, the Oppo F27 Pro+, which featured the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. Other expected features include:

Display: Curved display for a premium look.

Curved display for a premium look. Battery: A 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging , an upgrade from the 5,000mAh battery and 67W charging on the Oppo F27 Pro+.

A with , an upgrade from the on the Oppo F27 Pro+. Durability: IP69-rated for dust and water resistance.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G: Expected Specifications

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is rumored to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, aligning with earlier leaks. The device is likely to be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. Additional leaked specifications include:

Display: 6.7-inch Full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate .

screen with a . OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15 .

. Cameras: 50MP primary sensor with OIS support and a 2MP secondary sensor . The front camera is expected to be 16MP .

and a . The front camera is expected to be . Battery: 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging .

with . Security: In-display fingerprint sensor.

Launch Timeline and Availability

While the exact launch date remains unclear, tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests that both devices will be introduced in the Indian market soon. The Oppo F29 Pro 5G and Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G are expected to compete in the premium mid-range segment, offering an array of high-end features at a competitive price.

With these leaks surfacing, an official announcement from Oppo India is likely to follow soon, confirming the final specifications, launch date, and availability of the Oppo F29 series.

ALSO READ: PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Rolls Out Today: Download Link, Release Date And Time, New Features, Game Details And More!