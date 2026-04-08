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Home > Tech and Auto News > Oppo F33 Series All Set To Debut In India: 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera With 100-Degree Field View, Enhanced Durability, And AI Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

Oppo F33 Series All Set To Debut In India: 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera With 100-Degree Field View, Enhanced Durability, And AI Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

Oppo will launch the F33 series in India on 15th April 2026, featuring a 50MP ultra-wide front camera with advanced AI selfie features and a redesigned camera module. The lineup focuses on improved camera performance and durability in the mid-range segment.

OPPO f33
OPPO f33

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 8, 2026 15:51:35 IST

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Oppo F33 Series All Set To Debut In India: 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera With 100-Degree Field View, Enhanced Durability, And AI Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturer company Oppo is all set to expand its portfolio in India. The company has revealed the key design elements and camera capabilities of its next upcoming handset Oppo F33 series. The company will launch the phone in India on 15th April 2026. The smartphone manufacturer claims that the new series will enhance the camera and structural design in the mid-range segment. 



Oppo F33 series 50MP selfie camera

The company has confirmed that the upcoming handset will feature a 50MP ultra-wide camera on the front panel with a 100-degree field of view for selfie and video calling. The company claims that this setup is developed to capture more subjects in a single frame, particularly for group selfies. The front camera is built on a GC50F 6 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 18mm focal length, and autofocus support. 

The company is also set to roll-out an auto-switch feature that shifts to a 0.6x view when more than two people enter the frame. The company said the device can detect up to six faces simultaneously while maintaining proportion through a distortion correction algorithm. 

The handset also consists of features such as AI Groupfie Experts, AI Portrait Glow, Dual-View Video, and a front-fill light system. The AI Portrait Glow adjusts lighting styles based on environment, while the fill light offers colour options for low light selfies. 

Oppo F33 series rear camera setup

The devices feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel which consists of a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor for portrait images. The company claims that the camera system is engineered to retain detail during cropping and reframing. 

The company has also restructured the camera module with a “Starry Sea” layout. This layout includes two circular lenses placed vertically alongside a ring flash element. 

The rear panel uses a single-piece polymer sheet that combines acrylic and polycarbonate materials. Oppo claim this approach enhances durability while maintaining a slim profile. The device is built using a cold carving process involving CNC precision shaping. 

Oppo F33 series other features and specs

The upcoming handset features a 6.57-inch flat display, and the company will offer three colour options: Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red. 

The series will debut in India on 15th April. The other details regarding the phone around pricing, processor and display are not unveiled yet and it will most probably be revealed during the launch event. 

The phone will be succeeding the F31 series so under further regarding the next generation smartphone here is look at Oppo F31which was not launched in India. 

The F31 series consists of two variants, F31 and F31 Pro. The Oppo F31 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC whereas the Oppo F31 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.    

Also Read: Oneplus Nord 6 Specifications: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, 9,000mAh Battery, And 50MP Sony Camera—Check All Features And Price

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Oppo F33 Series All Set To Debut In India: 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera With 100-Degree Field View, Enhanced Durability, And AI Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

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Oppo F33 Series All Set To Debut In India: 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera With 100-Degree Field View, Enhanced Durability, And AI Features, Check All Details And Launch Date
Oppo F33 Series All Set To Debut In India: 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera With 100-Degree Field View, Enhanced Durability, And AI Features, Check All Details And Launch Date
Oppo F33 Series All Set To Debut In India: 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera With 100-Degree Field View, Enhanced Durability, And AI Features, Check All Details And Launch Date
Oppo F33 Series All Set To Debut In India: 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera With 100-Degree Field View, Enhanced Durability, And AI Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

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