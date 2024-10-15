Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Optimus Robots At Tesla’s Cybercab Demo Unmask Remote Human Control

Tesla’s recent “We, Robot” event near Los Angeles, designed to generate excitement for its forthcoming products, revealed a surprising detail: some of the interactions between the company’s Optimus robot prototypes and attendees were remotely controlled by humans. This revelation has sparked discussions about the true capabilities of the humanoid robots, which Tesla claims will revolutionize household tasks.

Human Input Used for Remote Control of Optimus Prototypes

Sources familiar with the event noted that while the Optimus robots were able to walk autonomously, other actions—such as engaging with attendees—were overseen remotely by human employees. This was particularly evident during the interaction with the Optimus bartender, who admitted to being “assisted by a human,” a statement not mentioned by CEO Elon Musk during his presentation.

Optimus Robots’ Capabilities and Investor Expectations

Despite the remote assistance, the Optimus robots showcased impressive feats during the event, such as dancing, serving drinks, and playing games like rock-paper-scissors. Musk emphasized the potential of the robots, stating they could perform a wide range of tasks, including teaching, babysitting, walking dogs, and even mowing lawns. Musk envisions the robots as a future household staple, with a price tag between $20,000 and $30,000.

“Optimus can be a teacher, babysit your kids, walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, serve drinks—whatever you can think of, it will do,” Musk told the crowd.

Event Draws Attention, but Lacks Technical Depth

Tesla’s event, which also featured the introduction of the Cybercab robotaxi and a new van concept, was notable for the high-profile attendance of investors, analysts, and Tesla fans. While the Optimus robots were a major highlight, many guests expressed disappointment with the lack of technical details provided about Tesla’s future plans for robotaxi services and autonomous driving technologies.

Tesla’s stock took a significant hit the following day, with shares experiencing their largest decline in over two months. Sources indicated that Musk had originally planned to present more detailed updates on autonomous technology, including the Tesla Semi truck’s capabilities and future ride-hailing software. However, much of this content was either glossed over or omitted entirely during the event.

Optimus Robots’ Remote Control Raises Questions About Readiness

The use of human-controlled remote assistance has raised questions about the readiness of Tesla’s Optimus robots for real-world applications. The robots were expected to operate independently, but due to software limitations, human intervention was necessary for much of the demonstration.

“The human element behind the scenes is something Tesla didn’t openly acknowledge,” said a person familiar with the event, explaining that the late inclusion of Optimus in the showcase led to the need for remote operation.

Optimus Impresses, but Reality Falls Short of Hype

Despite the human involvement in the demonstration, many attendees were still impressed by the capabilities of the Optimus robots. Nancy Tengler, CEO of Laffer Tengler Investments, praised Optimus for its lifelike appearance and performance, noting that it “paraded in and danced and looked remarkably human.”

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also described the event as offering “a glimpse of the future,” stating that Optimus seemed “much closer to a reality” than he had previously believed.

Acknowledging the Remote Control Reality

Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, acknowledged that the remote control aspect of the Optimus robots was a factor in his perception of the event. Despite this, he conceded that the demonstration provided a “window into the potential around these products” and remained optimistic about the long-term promise of Tesla’s robotics.

The event raised as many questions as it answered, with the technology’s true capabilities and market readiness remaining unclear as Tesla continues to develop its ambitious plans for artificial intelligence and robotics.

