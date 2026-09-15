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Home > Tech and Auto News > Oracle Layoffs: ‘Woke Up To Find The Job Gone’ As 21,000 Jobs Are Cut, What’s Driving The Action?

Oracle Layoffs: ‘Woke Up To Find The Job Gone’ As 21,000 Jobs Are Cut, What’s Driving The Action?

Oracle has launched another major layoff round, eliminating roles without warning as AI investment rises. Around 21,000 jobs were already cut, with India and Europe expected to follow.

Oracle Layoffs. Image Credit: @LayoffAI/X
Oracle Layoffs. Image Credit: @LayoffAI/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 10:01 IST

Oracle set off a fresh round of job losses on September 14, catching employees off guard in a manner strikingly similar to a round in March. Federated logins began failing around 4 am Eastern, Slack access dropped in waves soon after, and office badges stopped working before an email from Oracle leadership confirmed roles had been eliminated, with the same day marked as the employee’s last, according to Business Insider, which reviewed a copy of the notice and spoke to affected staff.

How The Day Unfolded?

The sequence had been anticipated since mid August, when managers were asked to compile lists of employees to be let go, with the changes timed to Oracle’s second fiscal quarter payroll cycle. By the time the termination email landed around 6 am local time, thousands had already lost system access. Oracle has not issued an official comment on the round.

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Performance Scores Offered No Protection

A striking pattern emerged from employee accounts shared online. Workers with consistently strong ratings, including a four-year staffer who said he had never scored below expectations and a 24-year veteran in quality assurance, were let go alongside newer hires. Teams across security, engineering, customer support, health, HR technology and Oracle’s Abilene data centre site were affected, with some employees reporting the only recent change was a rating dip after their team was absorbed into a larger division.

India And Europe Expected Next

Following the pattern from March, the India Development Centre is expected to see the next wave, with estimates of three to four thousand roles affected and around 30 percent cuts within customer support. Europe is likely to be last in sequence.

The Financial Backdrop

Just days earlier, Oracle disclosed that its restructuring costs for fiscal 2026 would climb by about 700 million dollars to nearly 2.8 billion dollars, with part of the plan linked to expanding AI adoption across functions. The company’s capital spending has surged even as free cash flow turned sharply negative, and headcount had already dropped by 21,000 across the fiscal year ending May 31, ahead of this latest round.

With revenue backlog climbing to 664 billion dollars even as jobs shrink, Oracle appears to be betting that heavier AI infrastructure spending will eventually justify the workforce reductions accompanying it.

Also Read: Unnao: Bahu Accuses Sasur Of Obscene Acts, Repeated Pressure For Physical Relations And Death Threats, Know Full Story

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Oracle Layoffs: ‘Woke Up To Find The Job Gone’ As 21,000 Jobs Are Cut, What’s Driving The Action?
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Oracle Layoffs: ‘Woke Up To Find The Job Gone’ As 21,000 Jobs Are Cut, What’s Driving The Action?

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Oracle Layoffs: ‘Woke Up To Find The Job Gone’ As 21,000 Jobs Are Cut, What’s Driving The Action?

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Oracle Layoffs: ‘Woke Up To Find The Job Gone’ As 21,000 Jobs Are Cut, What’s Driving The Action?
Oracle Layoffs: ‘Woke Up To Find The Job Gone’ As 21,000 Jobs Are Cut, What’s Driving The Action?
Oracle Layoffs: ‘Woke Up To Find The Job Gone’ As 21,000 Jobs Are Cut, What’s Driving The Action?
Oracle Layoffs: ‘Woke Up To Find The Job Gone’ As 21,000 Jobs Are Cut, What’s Driving The Action?
Oracle Layoffs: ‘Woke Up To Find The Job Gone’ As 21,000 Jobs Are Cut, What’s Driving The Action?

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