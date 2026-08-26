Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Specs, Camera, Battery, Price And Key Differences

Pixel 11 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro represent the flagships of the brands, both of which are now available in India. Therefore, there are many features to compare if one has to make a decision on choosing a new smartphone.

Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Display And Design

Pixel 11 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED panel with a variable refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and is encased in a unibody aluminium frame with the vapor chamber cooling system. It is worth noting that the previous Pro-series models were built out of titanium.

Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Chipset And Performance

At the heart of Pixel 11 Pro sits Google’s Tensor G6 chipset, which is manufactured by Samsung using 2nm technology and is supplemented by the Titan M3 security co-processor. The power of the smartphone is provided by the proprietary A19 Pro chip from Apple, which works closely with the company’s software for everyday tasks.

Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Camera Comparison

The Pixel 11 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP main sensor, 48 MP ultrawide and 48 MP telephoto sensors with 120x Pro Zoom capability. The latest feature of the smartphone is called Magic Capture and allows recording video and taking photographs at the same time with a single swipe. The iPhone 17 Pro features a similar 48 MP triple-camera setup with the new telephoto sensor offering 8x optical-quality zoom, as well as the new 18MP Center Stage front camera for group selfies.

Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Battery Life

The Pixel 11 Pro comes with 4,850mAh battery with over 30 hours of use time, with the support of 30W wired charging and 25W Pixelsnap wireless charging. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro offers a smaller 3,988mAh battery but, according to Apple, it offers the highest battery life ever for an iPhone with wired fast charging and support for MagSafe and Qi2.2 wireless charging up to 25W.

Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Price In India

The starting price of the Pixel 11 Pro in India is Rs 1,19,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version and Rs 1,34,999 for the 12GB + 512GB version. There are four color options available: Canyon, Fog, Olive and matte Obsidian. As for the iPhone 17 Pro, it is priced starting from Rs 1,34,900 in India for its 256GB base model.