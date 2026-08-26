Pixel 11 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Specs, Camera, Battery, Price And Key Differences

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Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.