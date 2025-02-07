Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Pixel 9a Launch: Google To Offer Free YouTube Premium And 100GB Cloud Storage

Google's upcoming Pixel 9a smartphone, set to launch in March 2025, is expected to come with free subscriptions to several Google services. Buyers will receive complimentary access to YouTube Premium for three months, Fitbit Premium for six months, and Google One with 100GB of cloud storage for three months.

Pixel 9a Launch: Google To Offer Free YouTube Premium And 100GB Cloud Storage

Google Pixel 9a: What to expect


Google is gearing up to launch its next-generation Pixel A-series smartphone, the Pixel 9a, earlier than expected. While the launch was initially anticipated for May, reports suggest that the Pixel 9a will be available for pre-order on March 19, 2025, with general availability set for March 26.

Complimentary Subscriptions with Google Pixel 9a

In a bid to sweeten the deal for potential buyers, Google is reportedly offering a range of premium services bundled with the Pixel 9a. According to Android Headlines, customers who purchase the Pixel 9a will enjoy complimentary subscriptions to several Google services:

  • YouTube Premium: Three-month free subscription
  • Fitbit Premium: Six-month free subscription
  • Google One (100GB): Three-month free subscription

However, unlike other Pixel 9 series models, the Pixel 9a will not include a Gemini Advanced subscription with the Google One bundle. For context, the Pixel 9 Pro models come with a one-year Google One AI Premium subscription, which offers 2TB of cloud storage along with Gemini integration across Google apps such as Gmail, Docs, Meet, and more.

What to Expect from the Google Pixel 9a

The Pixel 9a promises an exciting upgrade with a sleek new design and upgraded internals. The smartphone will depart from the visor-style camera housing seen in recent models, opting instead for a flat, pill-shaped camera module with two lenses that sit flush against the back panel.

Key Specifications of the Pixel 9a

  • Processor: Tensor G4 chip (same as the Pixel 9 series)
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Display: 6.28-inch AMOLED Actua display, FHD+ resolution, 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Rear Camera: 48MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultra-wide sensor
  • Front Camera: 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor
  • Battery: 5100mAh with 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging support
  • Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance

Pixel 9a’s Impressive Features and Capabilities

The Pixel 9a is expected to continue the trend of powerful, affordable smartphones with advanced features. A standout feature is the 48MP primary rear camera, designed to capture sharp, detailed images, paired with a 13MP ultra-wide camera for expansive shots. On the front, the 13MP selfie camera offers high-quality selfies and video calls. With the powerful Tensor G4 chip and substantial battery life, the Pixel 9a is sure to impress.

