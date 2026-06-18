Planning To Buy A Kia Car? Get It Now As The Company Will Increase Prices From July 1

Citing growing input costs and increased operating expenses, Kia India stated on Thursday that it will raise prices across its car portfolio by up to 2% starting on July 1, 2026.

The automaker stated in a news release that the price change will apply to all of its models and is intended to mitigate the effects of rising expenses.

The company attributed the move to cost pressures being faced by the industry.

“The revision is necessitated by rising input costs and an overall increase in operational expenditure,” Kia India said.

The automaker said it has tried to limit the burden on customers by absorbing a substantial portion of the increased costs.

“Kia India remains committed to offering its customers the best-in-class products and ownership experience and has endeavoured to keep the price increase to a minimum by absorbing a significant portion of the cost escalation internally,” the company said.

According to the company, the increase will differ across products and variants.

“The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained,” the press note added.

The announcement comes at a time when several automakers are adjusting prices to offset rising production expenses.

Earlier on Thursday, Tata Motors announced that it will increase prices across its commercial vehicle portfolio by up to 2.5 per cent with effect from July 1, 2026, citing rising commodity prices and higher input costs.

The parallel announcements by Kia India and Tata Motors indicate that automakers continue to face cost pressures from raw materials and operations, prompting companies to revise vehicle prices while attempting to absorb part of the increase internally.