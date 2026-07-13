Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro Max? Here’s Why You May Have To Pay Nearly Rs 30,000 More

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is still months away from its expected launch, but early reports suggest buyers may have to pay much more than they did for the current model. The possible increase is not being linked to a direct pricing decision by Apple. Instead, analysts say the expected jump is being driven by a sharp rise in the cost of memory chips used inside smartphones. If the estimates prove accurate, the upcoming flagship could become one of Apple’s most expensive phones ever, especially in markets like India.

Reportedly, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be the first devices in the iPhone 18 lineup to arrive. While Apple has not confirmed pricing, a new estimate suggests that the production cost of the Pro Max model could rise by around $300, or nearly Rs 28,600, compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. That increase alone has started discussions about how much buyers may eventually have to spend.

Why iPhone 18 Pro Max may become Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, the higher manufacturing cost is mainly being driven by the soaring prices of DRAM and NAND memory chips. These components have become significantly more expensive this year as demand continues to grow from companies building AI infrastructure around the world.

It is important to note that Apple has not announced any official price hike for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The figures are only estimates based on rising component costs. However, if Apple ends up paying substantially more to build each device, industry watchers believe at least some of that increase could be reflected in the final retail price.

iPhone 18 Pro Max India price estimates point to a steep jump across storage options

As per reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may come with a price tag of about Rs 1,78,500 for the 256GB model. On the other hand, the price of the 512GB model may hover around Rs 1,98,500 and that of the 1TB model around Rs 2,18,500. The 2TB model may have a price of around Rs 2,58,500, which is above the Rs 2.5 lakh mark.

Please note that these are not the official prices charged by Apple. These are approximate figures and are based upon the projected rise in the prices of the components used in the manufacturing process. Other factors like profit margins of Apple, import duties and taxes, etc., shall also influence the final price in India.

However, the present price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max is also a good indication here. It comes at a price of Rs 1,49,900 (256GB), Rs 1,69,900 (512GB), Rs 1,89,900 (1TB) and Rs 2,29,900 (2TB). Adding the projected increase of Rs 28,600 to the above-mentioned models will give us the final figures.

iPhone 18 Pro Max could continue Apple’s recent trend of higher prices

A price increase would not come as a complete surprise. Apple has already raised prices for several products in India over the past few months. The iPad Air now costs about Rs 30,000 more than before, while the MacBook Air, which earlier started at around Rs 1.2 lakh, is now priced closer to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Beyond pricing, reports also suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could debut with Apple’s new A20 Pro chipset, expected to be the company’s fastest processor yet. The same chip is also tipped to power the rumoured iPhone Ultra and a possible iPhone Air 2 in the future.

Reportedly, there is also uncertainty around Apple’s launch schedule. While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to debut during Apple’s usual September event, multiple reports claim the standard iPhone 18 could arrive much later, around March 2027. Analysts believe delaying the regular model could help Apple keep its price more competitive, instead of launching it alongside the Pro models when higher component costs may force prices up and reduce the gap between the standard and premium lineup.

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