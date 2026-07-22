Planning to Own a Car for 10 Years? Don’t Miss These 5 Reliable Picks Under Rs 15 Lakh

Buying a car in this economy is still a challenge for many people in India. But if a middle-class person thinks about buying a car he or she will buy it with the intention of keeping it for decades unlike the buyers who buy a car for the next five years. Here are the top 5 cars you can buy under the budget of Rs. 15 Lakh if you are planning to keep it for 10 years.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar comes with a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Thar is among the most affordable lifestyle off-road SUVs available in the Indian market. It produces up to 150bhp and 320Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED tail lamps, front fog lamps, dual-tone bumpers, alloy wheels, roof-mounted speaker and more and talking about the safety features it comes with dual airbags, EPS with roll-over mitigation, ABS with EBD, hill hold and hill descent control, rear view camera, seat belt reminder, panic braking signal and more. Its cult following and strong resale demand also mean owners rarely struggle to find a buyer, even after several years of use.

Mahindra Thar. Image: Unsplash

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos comes with a price range of Rs 7.40 to Rs 14.36 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a sleek and feature-rich SUV offered by Kia. It produces up to 157.81bhp and 253Nm of torque. It has an upscale cabin, ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and excellent safety features. It is equipped with a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, Star Map LED connected tail lamps, Ice Cube LED projection headlamps, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and more, and talking about the safety features it comes with 6 airbags as standard, ADAS Level 2+ with up to 28 autonomous features, all-wheel disc brakes, 360-degree camera with rear-view guidelines, electronic stability control, smart cruise control with stop and go, and a 5-star BNCAP safety rating. The kind of comprehensive package that holds up well over years of daily use.

Kia Seltos. Image: Unsplash

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon comes with a starting price of Rs. 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom). Nexon is among the most popular compact SUVs available in the Indian market. It produces up to 118.27bhp and 260Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system by HarmanTM with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, electric panoramic sunroof with voice commands, JBL-branded 8-speaker sound system with subwoofer, wireless charger, LED headlamps and tail lamps with animations, and more, and talking about the safety features it comes with 6 airbags, electronic stability program, 3-point ELR for all occupants, blind view monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto headlamps with rain-sensing wipers, and a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. These are the features that continue to matter just as much in year ten as they do on day one.

Tata Nexon. Image: Tata Nexon

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with a starting price of Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Jimny is among the most capable off-road SUVs available in the Indian market. It produces up to 103.3bhp and 134.2Nm of torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with ALLGRIP PRO 4-wheel drive with low-range gearing, a 3-link rigid axle suspension, ladder frame chassis, adaptive cruise control (automatic variants), and more. Talking about the safety features it comes with 6 airbags (front, side and curtain) as standard across all variants, hill hold assist, hill descent control, brake limited slip differential, and more. It is a setup that, combined with Maruti’s wide service network, makes long-term ownership relatively hassle-free.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Image: AFP

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta comes with a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Creta is among the best-selling mid-size SUVs available in the Indian market. It produces up to 114.41bhp and 250Nm of torque. It is equipped with a 10.25-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, front ventilated seats, wireless charging, and more. Talking about the safety features it comes with 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control, hill-start assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, and Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS on higher variants, including lane-keeping assist, forward collision avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, and smart cruise control with stop-and-go. It is a package built to stay dependable well beyond the first few years of ownership.

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