Sunday, May 11, 2025
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike 'Airbike' on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts

Volonaut’s Airbike, a jet-powered flying hoverbike reaching 200 kmph, unveiled on Star Wars Day. Internet divided over design and presentation. No price or launch date yet.

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike 'Airbike' on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts


In a futuristic leap that sounds straight out of science fiction, a Polish company named Volonaut has introduced a jet-powered hoverbike called the Airbike, capable of reaching speeds up to 200 kmph (124 mph). The reveal happened fittingly on May 4, widely celebrated as Star Wars Day.

The Airbike is the brainchild of Polish inventor Tomasz Patan, who is also the founder of Volonaut. It’s designed as a one-person flying vehicle with a minimalist, carbon fibre-heavy structure that makes it seven times lighter than a regular motorcycle, according to the company.

Described by Volonaut as a “superbike for the skies,” the Airbike uses jet propulsion to lift and move through the air. The riding experience promises a 360-degree view and a unique seating style that aims to give riders a feeling of complete freedom, blending man and machine into one airborne unit.

“The unique riding position with unobstructed 360-degree view helps the rider to quickly become one with the flying machine and provides the sensation of complete freedom,” Volonaut said in a statement.

Despite its impressive claims, the company has not disclosed technical details about the propulsion system or safety features. It only mentioned that the hoverbike has “just come out of stealth mode development.”

The internet quickly took notice. While some users expressed awe, others remained skeptical. One person commented, “My brain can’t process what’s happening, where’s the rotor blade? Is it a jet engine?” Another remarked, “The miniaturisation here is wild. This seems like magic. Way to go, Stark!”

However, not all feedback was glowing. A third user questioned the presentation quality: “Why post such low-quality, pixelated videos? Makes everything a bit suspicious.”

As of now, no production timeline or pricing has been released for the Airbike, leaving tech enthusiasts and potential buyers waiting in suspense. Whether this flying hoverbike becomes a game-changer or fades into concept-only territory remains to be seen.

