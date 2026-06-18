Porsche 911 GT3 Launched In India: 4.0-Litre Flat-Six Engine, 510 Hp, And 311 Km/h Top Speed, Check All Features And Price

Porsche has started booking in India for the latest 911 GT3 with the new 992.2-generation track-focused sports car to be launched in India. The luxury sports car will be available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.33 crore. The company has launched the new GT3 in India after 18 months of global debut and is still the most hardcore road-going version of the 911 model in the world.

What makes This Car So Special?

This is not your high-end luxury car. The 911 GT3 is for people who love racing and speed. It is the only 911 that uses a naturally aspirated engine, so there is no forced induction or turbo. And that is rare these days where most cars have turbos to boost power.

Under the hood sits a 4.0-litre flat-six engine that has 510 horsepower and 450 Newton-metres of torque. The engine revs all the way to 9,000 RPM which is pretty wild. The car can go from zero to 100 km/hr in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 311 km/hr. If you think that’s crazy, I’m not wrong in this case.

Inside the car you get a real gear knob instead of buttons and an old-school stopwatch on the dashboard as part of the standard Sport Chrono package. It is for drivers who enjoy simple and focused performance.

What’s so expensive?

At Rs 3.33 crore, this car costs way more than regular sports cars. But there’s a reason. The GT3 comes with features like rear-wheel steering, active sport suspension and a light stainless steel sports exhaust system as standard. These aren’t cheap additions.

The car on the outside looks aggressive and purposeful. It has a massive rear wing, larger alloy wheels (20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the back) and unique aerodynamic elements designed to help it stick to the track.

The Ultimate Track Package

If you want to go even crazier, Porsche offers the Manthey kit for an extra Rs 1 crore. This kit makes the car faster on racing tracks. With the Manthey kit, the GT3 completed a famous German race track lap in 6 minutes 52 seconds, faster than the legendary Porsche 918 Spyder hypercar. That’s seriously impressive.

The Manthey kit has carbon fibre parts, a smoother underbody, improved suspension and brakes. If you’re going to take your car to the track regularly this kit is worth the money.

Who Should Buy This?

Honestly, this car is for people who have money and enjoy racing fast cars on racing tracks. It’s not for daily commuting and casual Sunday drives. India gets only the automatic version with a 7-speed PDK gearbox, while other countries can buy it with a manual transmission.

Porsche is betting that India has enough wealthy car enthusiasts who want a genuine race car they can also drive on the road. If you’re one of those people and have Rs 3.33 crore lying around, the 911 GT3 is waiting for you.

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