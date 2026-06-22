Premium SUV Battle: New Kia Sorento Takes On Skoda Kodiaq And VW Tayron; Check Price, Power, Features And Driving Dynamics

The category of premium three-row SUVs in India is expected to witness a significant transformation in the future, with Kia gearing up to launch the Sorento Hybrid in the country. Till date, consumers who were seeking a monocoque SUV that would offer comfort, luxury, and practicality have only had two cars to choose from, namely the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tayron. But the local launch of the Kia Sorento could certainly change the equation.

Unlike the Kodiaq and Tayron, which are brought to India as knocked-down kits and assembled in Maharashtra, the Sorento is expected to be produced at Kia’s Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh. This local manufacturing approach could help Kia position its new entrant as a strong value proposition in the growing Premium SUV space.

Pricing comparison shows why the Premium SUV battle could tilt in Kia Sorento’s favour

Price is likely to be one of the strongest assets for Kia in this regard. The starting price for Skoda Kodiaq model in India is about Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It makes it the most affordable option when compared to the other rival products available in the market. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Tayron is placed in a more premium category.

The Kia Sorento is expected to undercut both German rivals. Local production and the use of a hybrid powertrain could allow Kia to offer more features and better efficiency at a competitive price point, making this Premium SUV contest far more interesting than before.

Dimensions comparison reveals how each Premium SUV targets family buyers differently

Of the three vehicles, the VW Tayron is the longest, measuring 4,792mm in length. This longer size provides a slight edge when it comes to storage space and retaining an easy-to-manage size that is perfect for the city environment.

The Kia Sorento has dimensions of 4,815mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,700mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2,815mm. The Sorento is available worldwide in five, six and seven-seat variants and will be introduced in India with three row variants. As for the Skoda Kodiaq, which is 4,758mm in length and 1,882mm in width, the priority is practicality and ease-of-use inside the cabin with lots of leg room and useful storage compartments.

Powertrain battle makes this Premium SUV segment more diverse than ever

Both cars come fitted with a 2.0L TSI petrol engine that is coupled to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and comes with AWD drivetrain. The powertrain delivers a maximum output of 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque.

Sorento’s power source differs from the other two. Globally, its powertrain comprises of a hybrid engine with 1.6L turbo petrol engine along with an electric motor and 1.49 kWh battery capacity. This engine delivers a power output of 236 hp and 380 Nm of torque. This engine can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 8.8 seconds in FWD and 9.0 seconds in AWD. Maximum speed can reach up to 120 km/h in EV mode and 196 km/h with a dual source of power. Its fuel economy under WLTP standards is rated to be 15 km/l in FWD version and 14 km/l in AWD version. According to reports, Kia plans to use a modified powertrain for India by using a 1.5L petrol engine manufactured in India itself.

Features comparison highlights how each Premium SUV focuses on a different audience

Inside the cabin, the Kodiaq wins praise for retaining more physical buttons and controls, making everyday operation easier. It also offers extensive ambient lighting options and additional speakers in certain variants.

While the Tayron claims itself to be a technological vehicle featuring large-sized infotainment screens, high-end finishes and touchscreen interface. Panoramic glass roof, ADAS functionalities and high-end sound system are offered by both German SUVs. It is expected that the Sorento will offer these features and add fuel efficiency to become an attractive Premium SUV as well.

Driving dynamics comparison shows which Premium SUV suits different driving styles

The Tayron is particularly appealing for drivers seeking performance because of its better handling capabilities and fast shift gears.

On the contrary, the design of the Kia Sorento focuses on comfort. Longer trips would seem more comfortable owing to the car’s well-padded ride quality. The Kodiaq maintains the balance between comfort and functionality well. With the development of the Premium SUV segment, the combination of local production, efficiency of the hybrid, large size, and possibly competitive prices could make the Sorento one of the best competitors of the existing German duopoly in India, which would hit the market in Q4 of 2026.

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