PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Rolls Out Today: Download Link, Release Date And Time, New Features, Game Details And More!

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is here! Featuring Golden Dynasty Mode, the new Rondo map, and exciting gameplay enhancements, it’s available now across all platforms!

The highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 3.7 update, titled “Golden Dynasty,” is officially launching today, March 7, 2025. This update brings a host of new features, including an exciting new mode, an expansive map, and enhanced gameplay mechanics. The rollout will take place in phases across different regions and platforms, with Android users typically receiving access before iOS users.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Release Time Schedule

The update will be available for download at different times based on regions and platforms:

Google Play Store Release Schedule:

Vietnam: 30% rollout at 12:30, 70% at 14:30, and full release at 16:30 on March 6.

Korea & Japan: 100% availability at 07:30 on March 7.

Taiwan: Full release at 08:30 on March 7.

Global: 30% release at 07:00, 50% at 09:30, and 100% at 15:30 on March 7.

iPhone App Store Release Schedule:

Vietnam: Full release at 16:30 on March 6.

Korea & Japan: 100% rollout at 07:30 on March 7.

Taiwan: Full availability at 08:30 on March 7.

Global: Full update available at 15:30 on March 7.

Other Platforms Release Schedule:

Samsung Galaxy Store: Korea & Japan at 08:00, Global at 09:30 on March 7.

Huawei AppGallery: Global release at 09:30 on March 7.

Official Website & Third-Party Stores: Full release at 15:30 on March 7.

Exciting Features in PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update introduces several thrilling additions, enhancing the gaming experience:

Golden Dynasty Mode

A brand-new themed mode, Golden Dynasty, takes players to a golden sand realm filled with floating islands, magnificent palaces, and a mysterious hourglass feature. Players can embark on treasure hunts and wield a unique time-bending dagger, adding a fresh twist to battle strategies.

Rondo Map – A Fusion of Traditional and Modern Elements

One of the most significant updates in 3.7 is the introduction of the Rondo map, an expansive 8km x 8km battlefield blending traditional Eastern aesthetics with modern urban landscapes. Key highlights of the Rondo map include:

Floating restaurants and scenic bamboo forests.

Serene lakes and visually stunning architecture.

Dynamic weather system to enhance immersive gameplay.

Iconic locations like Mylta Power and the Erangel Bridge making a return.

Upgraded gun skins for M416 and AKM, adding to the customization options.

How to Download PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update

Players can access the update through various platforms, including:

Google Play Store (for Android users)

Apple App Store (for iPhone users)

Samsung Galaxy Store

Huawei AppGallery

Official PUBG Mobile Website and third-party stores

It is recommended that players regularly check for updates, as availability may vary depending on their region and platform.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss the PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update

With the introduction of Golden Dynasty Mode, an expansive Rondo map, and new gameplay enhancements, PUBG Mobile 3.7 is set to elevate the gaming experience. Whether you’re looking for fresh challenges, stunning visuals, or immersive combat mechanics, this update has something for everyone!