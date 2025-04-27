Realme GT7 5G: 6.78″ OLED Display, Dimensity 9400+ Chipset, 7,200mAh Battery – Check Specifications And Expected Price

Realme GT7 5G launched with a 6.78″ OLED display, Dimensity 9400+ chipset, and a massive 7,200mAh battery. Check out the full specifications and expected pricing of this new flagship.

Realme launched its latest addition to the GT series, the GT7 5G, in China. With the device going on sale from April 29, Realme fans are eagerly awaiting its availability. Although Realme hasn’t confirmed a launch date for India, tech enthusiasts are hopeful, given that previous GT models have been released in the region. Let’s dive into the specifications and expected price of this new smartphone.

Realme GT7 5G Display and Build

The Realme GT7 5G boasts a 6.78-inch OLED display with an impressive 1280 x 2800 pixels resolution, ensuring vibrant and sharp visuals. With a 144Hz refresh rate, it promises a smooth and fluid experience, especially for gaming and media consumption. The 6500 nits peak brightness enhances visibility in bright sunlight, making it highly user-friendly outdoors.

The device features a flat aluminium frame with a curved glass back, blending premium aesthetics with ergonomics. It comes in three elegant color options: Graphene Ice (blue), Graphene Snow (white), and Graphene Night (black), allowing users to choose their preferred style.

Realme GT7 5G Battery

One of the most standout features of the Realme GT7 5G is its massive 7,200mAh battery. The large battery ensures that users can easily power through their day without frequent recharging. Furthermore, the phone supports 100W wired fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups when needed.

Realme GT7 5G Camera

For photography enthusiasts, the Realme GT7 5G comes equipped with a dual rear camera system. The primary lens is a 50 MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring clear, sharp shots even in low-light conditions. The 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens offers greater coverage, making it easier to capture expansive landscapes or group shots.

The front-facing 16 MP camera ensures detailed and vibrant selfies, ideal for social media enthusiasts who love to share their moments.

Realme GT7 5G Processor and Operating System

Under the hood, the Realme GT7 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. This chipset is optimized for heavy multitasking and intensive tasks like gaming and video editing, ensuring smooth performance. The device also features a cooling system to manage temperature and maintain optimal performance during long gaming sessions.

The Realme GT7 5G runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15, providing an intuitive and customizable user experience.

Realme GT7 5G Expected Pricing

The Realme GT7 5G will be available in multiple configurations in China starting from April 29, 2025. The pricing for different variants is as follows:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage – CNY 3,699 (~₹43,800)

16GB RAM + 256GB storage – CNY 3,999 (~₹46,200)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage – CNY 4,099 (~₹47,400)

16GB RAM + 512GB storage – CNY 4,299 (~₹50,900)

16GB RAM + 1TB storage – CNY 4,799 (~₹56,900)

Though the Realme GT7 5G hasn’t launched in India yet, these prices offer a strong indication of what the smartphone could cost when it eventually reaches the Indian market. Official pricing may vary depending on local taxes and other factors.