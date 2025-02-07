Recession Blues: Infosys Terminates 400 Trainees, Employees Demand Justice

Infosys terminates 400 trainees at its Mysuru campus amid recession fears, leading to protests from affected employees. Accusations of unfair testing and exploitation surface as employee rights groups demand government action.

In a shocking turn of events, around 400 trainees at Infosys’ Mysuru campus are facing termination after failing evaluation tests in three consecutive attempts. This move, which affects roughly half of the trainees onboarded in October 2024, has sparked outrage and concerns of unfair treatment among employees.

The Background: A Long Wait and Uncertainty

Many of these trainees were eagerly waiting for this opportunity after a long delay due to a macroeconomic slowdown that caused clients of IT companies to halt spending on projects. Initially recruited during 2022, the trainees faced over two years of uncertainty before joining the company. The delays were caused by an industry-wide slump that saw IT companies freeze hiring, as fears of a looming recession and reduced discretionary spending in major markets took a toll on the sector.

Infosys issued offer letters in 2022 but only called the freshers to join in September 2024. They were onboarded for roles as System Engineers (SE) and Digital Specialist Engineers (DSE). However, despite their anticipation, the situation took a grim turn when the company announced terminations based on their performance in internal assessments.

Infosys’s Position: A Standard Evaluation Process

According to Infosys, their rigorous hiring and training process is designed to ensure only the best talent remains with the company. Trainees undergo extensive foundational training at the Mysuru campus, followed by evaluation tests. As part of the company’s policy, trainees are given three attempts to clear the tests. Failure to pass these assessments results in termination, a clause that the company says is clearly stated in their contracts.

“In Infosys, we maintain a high-quality talent pool to meet the demands of our clients. This evaluation process has been in place for over two decades,” said a company spokesperson.

Trainees Speak Out: Unfair Tests and Harsh Conditions

However, many affected trainees are crying foul, calling the assessments “unreasonably tough” and claiming they were set up to fail. Some have even reported health issues, with some trainees fainting due to stress. One trainee shared with Moneycontrol, “The future looks bleak for us now. The tests were designed to make us fail, and we’ve been left with no options.”

Adding to the distress, sources say that security personnel were deployed at the campus to prevent trainees from carrying mobile phones, creating an atmosphere of fear. While Infosys has denied deploying bouncers, the situation has been described as tense.

“Mutual Separation” Letters and Forced Vacations

Trainees were reportedly called in groups of 50 and asked to sign “mutual separation” letters. They were also instructed to vacate the premises by 6 PM, further intensifying the sense of urgency and pressure.

Calls for Action: Employee Advocacy Groups Step In

The controversy has drawn attention from employee rights groups, such as the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which has filed an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment. They are demanding immediate intervention and stricter actions against Infosys for what they describe as corporate exploitation.

“This blatant corporate exploitation cannot be allowed to continue. We urge the government to take swift action to protect the rights and dignity of Indian IT workers,” said Harpreet Singh Saluja, NITES representative.

The Bigger Picture: Industry-Wide Challenges

Infosys’ decision to lay off these trainees highlights broader challenges within the IT sector. The global macroeconomic slowdown and fears of a recession continue to impact hiring in the industry, with many companies, including Infosys, reevaluating their workforce needs and cutting back on new hires.

While the situation at Infosys has grabbed headlines, the issue is not isolated. Other tech giants are also facing challenges in meeting their hiring and training goals due to ongoing economic pressures.

