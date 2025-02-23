Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Reliance Jio Unveils Rs 949 Prepaid Plan With Free JioHotstar Subscription

Jio launches its Rs 949 plan with 2GB/day data, unlimited calls, and a free 3-month JioHotstar subscription. Here’s how you can avail this exclusive offer!

Reliance Jio Unveils Rs 949 Prepaid Plan With Free JioHotstar Subscription


Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 949, offering a bundled package of data, voice calls, SMS, and a complimentary JioHotstar subscription for three months. With this launch, Jio aims to attract users who love streaming movies, TV shows, and live sports by integrating content from JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar on one platform.

Rs 949 Jio Prepaid Plan: Benefits and Features

The Rs 949 plan is tailored to provide both telecom and entertainment benefits, ensuring seamless connectivity and premium streaming access.

Data & Calling Benefits:

  • 2GB of high-speed data per day (post limit: 64 Kbps)
  • Unlimited voice calls to all networks across India
  • 100 SMS per day for easy communication

Validity:

  • The plan remains valid for 84 days, eliminating the need for frequent recharges.

JioHotstar Subscription:

  • 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription included, providing access to movies, TV shows, and live sports at 720p resolution on a single mobile device.

The JioHotstar platform, launched in February 2025, is a result of a merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, offering an extensive library of films, exclusive series, and live sporting events. While this plan offers an ad-supported version, users can opt for premium upgrades to enjoy an ad-free experience, higher resolution, and multi-device support.

JioHotstar Subscription Pricing:

For those who wish to upgrade to a premium plan, the pricing structure is as follows:

  • Ad-Supported Plans:

    • ₹149 / 3 months
    • ₹499 / year

  • Premium Plans:

    • ₹299 / month
    • ₹499 / 3 months
    • ₹1,499 / year

How to Avail the Rs 949 Jio Plan?

Jio users can recharge with the Rs 949 plan through multiple platforms:

  • MyJio app
  • Jio’s official website
  • Third-party apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe

After recharging, users can activate their JioHotstar subscription via the MyJio app by following the on-screen instructions.

With this new prepaid plan, Jio is expanding its focus on entertainment-centric offerings, providing an all-in-one solution for telecom and streaming needs.

ALSO READ: Employment surging in India’s capital-intensive industries: Goldman

