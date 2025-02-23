Reliance Jio Unveils Rs 949 Prepaid Plan With Free JioHotstar Subscription

Jio launches its Rs 949 plan with 2GB/day data, unlimited calls, and a free 3-month JioHotstar subscription. Here’s how you can avail this exclusive offer!

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 949, offering a bundled package of data, voice calls, SMS, and a complimentary JioHotstar subscription for three months. With this launch, Jio aims to attract users who love streaming movies, TV shows, and live sports by integrating content from JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar on one platform.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rs 949 Jio Prepaid Plan: Benefits and Features

The Rs 949 plan is tailored to provide both telecom and entertainment benefits, ensuring seamless connectivity and premium streaming access.

Data & Calling Benefits:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

2GB of high-speed data per day (post limit: 64 Kbps)

(post limit: 64 Kbps) Unlimited voice calls to all networks across India

to all networks across India 100 SMS per day for easy communication

Validity:

The plan remains valid for 84 days, eliminating the need for frequent recharges.

JioHotstar Subscription:

3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription included, providing access to movies, TV shows, and live sports at 720p resolution on a single mobile device.

The JioHotstar platform, launched in February 2025, is a result of a merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, offering an extensive library of films, exclusive series, and live sporting events. While this plan offers an ad-supported version, users can opt for premium upgrades to enjoy an ad-free experience, higher resolution, and multi-device support.

JioHotstar Subscription Pricing:

For those who wish to upgrade to a premium plan, the pricing structure is as follows:

Ad-Supported Plans: ₹149 / 3 months ₹499 / year

Premium Plans: ₹299 / month ₹499 / 3 months ₹1,499 / year



How to Avail the Rs 949 Jio Plan?

Jio users can recharge with the Rs 949 plan through multiple platforms:

MyJio app

Jio’s official website

Third-party apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe

After recharging, users can activate their JioHotstar subscription via the MyJio app by following the on-screen instructions.

With this new prepaid plan, Jio is expanding its focus on entertainment-centric offerings, providing an all-in-one solution for telecom and streaming needs.

ALSO READ: Employment surging in India’s capital-intensive industries: Goldman