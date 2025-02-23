Reliance Jio Unveils Rs 949 Prepaid Plan With Free JioHotstar Subscription

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 949, offering a bundled package of data, voice calls, SMS, and a complimentary JioHotstar subscription for three months. With this launch, Jio aims to attract users who love streaming movies, TV shows, and live sports by integrating content from JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar on one platform.
Rs 949 Jio Prepaid Plan: Benefits and Features
The Rs 949 plan is tailored to provide both telecom and entertainment benefits, ensuring seamless connectivity and premium streaming access.
Data & Calling Benefits:
- 2GB of high-speed data per day (post limit: 64 Kbps)
- Unlimited voice calls to all networks across India
- 100 SMS per day for easy communication
Validity:
- The plan remains valid for 84 days, eliminating the need for frequent recharges.
JioHotstar Subscription:
- 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription included, providing access to movies, TV shows, and live sports at 720p resolution on a single mobile device.
The JioHotstar platform, launched in February 2025, is a result of a merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, offering an extensive library of films, exclusive series, and live sporting events. While this plan offers an ad-supported version, users can opt for premium upgrades to enjoy an ad-free experience, higher resolution, and multi-device support.
JioHotstar Subscription Pricing:
For those who wish to upgrade to a premium plan, the pricing structure is as follows:
-
Ad-Supported Plans:
- ₹149 / 3 months
- ₹499 / year
-
Premium Plans:
- ₹299 / month
- ₹499 / 3 months
- ₹1,499 / year
How to Avail the Rs 949 Jio Plan?
Jio users can recharge with the Rs 949 plan through multiple platforms:
- MyJio app
- Jio’s official website
- Third-party apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe
After recharging, users can activate their JioHotstar subscription via the MyJio app by following the on-screen instructions.
With this new prepaid plan, Jio is expanding its focus on entertainment-centric offerings, providing an all-in-one solution for telecom and streaming needs.
