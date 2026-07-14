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Home > Tech and Auto News > Renault Duster Adventure Edition Debuts In India: Check Price, Features, Engine Options And What’s New

Renault Duster Adventure Edition Debuts In India: Check Price, Features, Engine Options And What’s New

Renault launches the Duster Adventure Edition in India from Rs 12.99 lakh with exclusive styling, new features and three turbo-petrol powertrains.

Renault Duster Adventure Edition (Image: X/ RenaultIndia)
Renault Duster Adventure Edition (Image: X/ RenaultIndia)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 19:01 IST

Renault has expanded its SUV line-up in India with the launch of the Renault Duster Adventure Edition, a new special version that celebrates the model’s long association with Indian roads. Introduced at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the limited edition arrives at a time when the mid-size SUV segment is seeing renewed attention, with Nissan recently unveiling the Tekton. Rather than changing the Duster’s core formula, Renault has focused on giving the SUV a distinct identity through exclusive styling elements and feature additions that reflect its adventure-focused image.

As per reports, the launch was held in New Delhi on Bastille Day and was attended by H.E. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Stephane Deblaise, CEO, Renault Group India. The event also highlighted Renault’s French roots while celebrating one of its most recognisable SUVs in the Indian market.

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Renault Duster Adventure Edition adds new styling inspired by exploration

The biggest visual changes on the Renault Duster adventure edition come through exclusive Adventure decals featuring topographical contour lines and the geographical coordinates 34.27 N, 77.60 E, pointing to Leh, a destination closely linked with the SUV’s adventurous reputation in India. Renault has also added dedicated Adventure embellishers and specially designed Adventure floor mats.

Along with the cosmetic upgrades, the Renault Duster Adventure Edition comes equipped with a long list of premium features. These include full LED headlamps, an electric panoramic sunroof, an electric powered tailgate, connected car technology through the My Renault app, automatic dual-zone climate control, a 10.1-inch openR link infotainment system and 17-inch Ocean alloy wheels.

Renault Duster Adventure Edition offered with three engine choices

Reportedly, customers can choose the Renault Duster Adventure Edition with three different powertrain options. The range begins with the Turbo TCe 100 MT priced at Rs 12.99 lakh, followed by the Turbo TCe 160 MT at Rs 13.99 lakh. The top-end Turbo TCe 160 DCT is priced at Rs 15.39 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The entry-level 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine develops 100 hp and 160 Nm and comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Buyers looking for more performance can opt for the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, which produces 163 hp and 280 Nm and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Renault Duster Adventure Edition celebrates an SUV that built its own legacy

Renault says the Renault Duster adventure edition has been created to honour the SUV’s reputation for ride comfort, handling and its ability to tackle different road conditions across India. The company believes the special edition reflects the journeys and experiences that many Duster owners have shared over the years while keeping alive the adventurous character that made the SUV a favourite among enthusiasts.

Also Read: Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro Max? Here’s Why You May Have To Pay Nearly Rs 30,000 More    

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Renault Duster Adventure Edition Debuts In India: Check Price, Features, Engine Options And What’s New
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Renault Duster Adventure Edition Debuts In India: Check Price, Features, Engine Options And What’s New

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Renault Duster Adventure Edition Debuts In India: Check Price, Features, Engine Options And What’s New

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Renault Duster Adventure Edition Debuts In India: Check Price, Features, Engine Options And What’s New
Renault Duster Adventure Edition Debuts In India: Check Price, Features, Engine Options And What’s New
Renault Duster Adventure Edition Debuts In India: Check Price, Features, Engine Options And What’s New
Renault Duster Adventure Edition Debuts In India: Check Price, Features, Engine Options And What’s New

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