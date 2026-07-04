Renault Launches Updated Kwid: Check New Prices, Features, Variants And Rs 15,000 Discount

Renault has introduced the updated Renault Kwid in India with a simplified two-variant line-up, dropping the older multiple trims in favour of just Evolution and Climber. While the starting price has gone up from Rs 4.29 lakh to Rs 4.52 lakh because the entry-level Authentic variant has been discontinued, the company has cut prices for the remaining variants. Renault says the move is aimed at making the buying process easier for first-time customers. Bookings for the new Renault Kwid are now open at dealerships across the country.

Renault Kwid variants become simpler with lower prices and online offer

Reports say that the Evolution manual is now priced at Rs 4.52 lakh, down by Rs 14,000 from its earlier Rs 4.66 lakh price tag. The Evolution AMT has also received a price cut and is now available at Rs 4.89 lakh. The Climber manual costs Rs 5.14 lakh, making it Rs 33,000 cheaper than before, while the Climber AMT is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh.

Renault is also offering an exclusive online benefit on the Renault Kwid Climber. Customers who book through the company’s official website will receive an additional Rs 15,000 cash benefit, bringing the effective ex-showroom price of the Climber manual down to Rs 4.99 lakh.

Renault Kwid gets new logo and feature-packed cabin

As per reports, the most noticeable update to the Renault Kwid is Renault’s new global logo. The hatchback continues with its SUV-inspired styling, bold design and body cladding, while the Climber variant gets exclusive colour accents.

Inside, the car offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, rear-view camera with guidelines, dual-tone cabin, remote keyless entry, power windows and power steering. It also offers a 279-litre boot and 184 mm ground clearance.

Renault Kwid retains same engine with 17 safety features

Mechanically, the Renault Kwid remains unchanged. It continues with the 1.0-litre petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or the Easy-R AMT. The automatic version also gets a premium-style rotary gear selector.

As per reports, on the safety front, the hatchback comes with 17 standard safety features, including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and seat belt reminders. Renault also said it has sold more than 4.5 lakh Renault Kwid cars in India since the model debuted in 2015. The company added that simplifying the variants is intended to reduce confusion for first-time buyers, with bookings now underway at Renault showrooms nationwide.

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