Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched at Rs 2.29 Lakh: Check Price, Power, Features and What’s New

Royal Enfield has rolled out the new Himalayan 440 in India with the starting price tagged at Rs 2,29,000 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the adventure motorcycle began on September 4 from Royal Enfield dealerships and via its online platforms.

The new Himalayan 440 is an improvement over the previous 411cc platform of the brand. The motorcycle uses the same old chassis design, but it uses the bigger 443cc, long-stroke single-cylinder engine.

Himalayan 440 Engine and Performance

The engine is now equipped with a six-speed transmission system. The engine has a power output of 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm. There have been mechanical modifications made by Royal Enfield to improve the refinement of the motorcycle.

The Himalayan 440 continues to focus on simple and accessible adventure touring. B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said, “Driven by the messages from our community and guided thoughtfully by authentic rider feedback, the Himalayan 440 delivers precisely what was asked for – a simple, accessible, and uncomplicated adventure tourer, the same essence that defined the OG Himalayan.”

Himalayan 440 Features and Hardware

The bike sports 41mm telescopic front forks with 200mm of travel. On the rear, there is a monoshock unit with 180mm of travel. It has a front and rear wheel with sizes 21 inches and 17 inches, respectively. It has 220mm of ground clearance and 800mm seat height. It has front and rear disc brakes of size 300mm and 240mm, respectively. Additionally, it has a dual-channel switchable ABS.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Features

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 features an LED headlight, digital analogue instrumentation cluster, Tripper turn-by-turn navigation, and a USB Type-C charging port. Also, it features a 15-litre fuel tank. The bike is offered in three colour options, namely, Sela Black, Mustang Brown, and Nelong White.

First production units will sport a 10-year anniversary logo on the fuel tank. This is in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Royal Enfield Himalayan nameplate, which has exceeded 3.2 lakh cumulative sales globally across all of its past and current generations.