Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months

A Samsung television owner has taken his complaint to social media after the LED screen of his barely 18-month-old TV failed for the second time. In a public post tagging Samsung India and its senior leadership, he says the first panel was replaced under warranty on February 28, 2026, and that he has now been quoted about Rs 42,000 plus labour for another replacement. He is demanding a permanent solution or a replacement of the entire television.

A TV That Barely Crossed a Year

According to the owner, the television is only about one and a half years old. The first screen problem appeared in roughly nine months. That sets the timeline for what he describes as a pattern of failure in a premium product that should have lasted much longer.

The First Failure and a Warranty Fix

The first panel was replaced under warranty on February 28, 2026, against complaint number 4430578857. For a while, the matter seemed closed. The owner says the problem has since returned.

The Second Failure and the Bill

The second complaint was registered on October 12, 2026, as number 4443795670. This time, the owner says, he was told the replacement would not be free. A Samsung team leader, identified in the post as Rupender, allegedly asked him to pay Rs 1,700 as transportation or freight charges for the screen replacement. After the warranty period, he says, he was quoted about Rs 42,000 plus labour for another panel. The post does not say whether the Rs 1,700 and the Rs 42,000 are separate charges, so the figures need clarification.

⚠️ THINK TWICE BEFORE BUYING A SAMSUNG TV! ⚠️ @SamsungIndia @SamsungHellin @CEOofSamsung @jagograhakjago How can Samsung justify charging a premium for such poor reliability? My Samsung TV’s LED screen has failed TWICE in barely 1.5 years, with problems recurring within 6–8 months of replacement. Yet Samsung refuses to provide a satisfactory long-term solution. Your representatives keep repeating the same script: “Get the screen replaced. We’ll waive freight charges and assure you it won’t happen again.” But what happens when the warranty expires? Pay ₹42,000 for another screen, plus labour charges! Waiving freight charges is NOT a solution. Repeated screen failures demand accountability, not empty assurances. Samsung must address the root cause and guarantee a durable resolution—not expect consumers to keep paying for recurring failures. 🚨 PREMIUM PRICE. REPEATED FAILURES. NO LASTING SOLUTION. THINK TWICE BEFORE BUYING A SAMSUNG TV! #Samsung #SamsungTV #SamsungIndia #ConsumerRights #CustomerService #ProductFailure #TVRepair #Electronics #ConsumerAwareness #QualityMatters #WarrantyIssues #BuyerBeware — Ritesh Mahajan 🇮🇳 (@rmahajan25) October 22, 2026

The Market Comparison

The owner makes a vivid comparison. He says the cost of replacing one screen is so high that two TVs of the same size could be bought from Lajpat Rai Market, a well known electronics market in Delhi. This is his claim and has not been checked.

The Demand and the Argument

The owner asks why Indian consumers should pay a premium for a branded television and then face another large bill when the screen fails. He demands a permanent fix or a full replacement of the TV, not another temporary panel change. He also argues that warranty should not be the only period in which a premium product is expected to work reliably, and that customers have every right to question durability and quality control when a screen fails repeatedly within months.

Samsung’s Response

The information available has no reply from Samsung India. It is not known whether the company has contacted the owner, offered a repair, replacement or goodwill gesture, or disputed his account. Samsung’s side of the story has not been heard.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung respond publicly and review the case? Will the Rs 42,000 quote be reduced, waived or replaced with a full TV replacement? Could the repeated failure bring the owner a remedy under consumer protection rules, such as a complaint to a consumer forum? And will other owners with similar complaints come forward? For now, one owner’s dark screen has become a test of how a brand treats customers once the warranty clock runs out.