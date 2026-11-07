LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months

Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months

A Samsung TV owner has questioned the brand's product quality after his 18-month-old television suffered a second screen failure. He claims another replacement could cost Rs 42,000.

Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months
Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 17:20 IST

A Samsung television owner has taken his complaint to social media after the LED screen of his barely 18-month-old TV failed for the second time. In a public post tagging Samsung India and its senior leadership, he says the first panel was replaced under warranty on February 28, 2026, and that he has now been quoted about Rs 42,000 plus labour for another replacement. He is demanding a permanent solution or a replacement of the entire television.

A TV That Barely Crossed a Year

According to the owner, the television is only about one and a half years old. The first screen problem appeared in roughly nine months. That sets the timeline for what he describes as a pattern of failure in a premium product that should have lasted much longer.

You Might Be Interested In

The First Failure and a Warranty Fix

The first panel was replaced under warranty on February 28, 2026, against complaint number 4430578857. For a while, the matter seemed closed. The owner says the problem has since returned.

The Second Failure and the Bill

The second complaint was registered on October 12, 2026, as number 4443795670. This time, the owner says, he was told the replacement would not be free. A Samsung team leader, identified in the post as Rupender, allegedly asked him to pay Rs 1,700 as transportation or freight charges for the screen replacement. After the warranty period, he says, he was quoted about Rs 42,000 plus labour for another panel. The post does not say whether the Rs 1,700 and the Rs 42,000 are separate charges, so the figures need clarification.

The Market Comparison

The owner makes a vivid comparison. He says the cost of replacing one screen is so high that two TVs of the same size could be bought from Lajpat Rai Market, a well known electronics market in Delhi. This is his claim and has not been checked.

The Demand and the Argument

The owner asks why Indian consumers should pay a premium for a branded television and then face another large bill when the screen fails. He demands a permanent fix or a full replacement of the TV, not another temporary panel change. He also argues that warranty should not be the only period in which a premium product is expected to work reliably, and that customers have every right to question durability and quality control when a screen fails repeatedly within months.

Samsung’s Response

The information available has no reply from Samsung India. It is not known whether the company has contacted the owner, offered a repair, replacement or goodwill gesture, or disputed his account. Samsung’s side of the story has not been heard.

What Happens Next?

Will Samsung respond publicly and review the case? Will the Rs 42,000 quote be reduced, waived or replaced with a full TV replacement? Could the repeated failure bring the owner a remedy under consumer protection rules, such as a complaint to a consumer forum? And will other owners with similar complaints come forward? For now, one owner’s dark screen has become a test of how a brand treats customers once the warranty clock runs out.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months

RELATED News

Samsung Faces Loyal Customer’s Anger As Display Issues Strike Again, Second Bad Experience Raises Questions Over Quality

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G User Reports Display Line After Software Update, Seeks Free Screen Replacement

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead

Samsung Galaxy S21 Owner Spots 8 Screen Lines In Just 8 Months, Questions Display Issues In Premium Phones

Samsung Denies Free Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display Replacement Over 2024 Dent Despite Issues Reported After One UI 9 Beta, Customer Claims

LATEST NEWS

Doctor Claimed He Was Lured, Beaten And Robbed Of Expensive Phones, But Police Found Videos Of 10 Women And A Rape Complaint Against Him, Details Here

Masumi Mewawalla Brings Her Signature Couture Aesthetic to Coffee with Couples

Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months

Diwali 2026: Where To Place Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols? Check Puja Direction And Auspicious Timings

18-Year-Old Abducted From Auto In Bihar’s Sasaram, Gang-Raped By Driver And Accomplice; Both Arrested

‘Crackerless Diwali Must Become A People’s Movement’: Supreme Court Calls For Collective Push Against Firecrackers

41-Year-Old Man Checks Into Hyderabad Hotel for Business Trip, Suddenly Stops Answering Calls, Then Staff Find Him Dead Inside Room, Here’s What Happened

Lawrence Bishnoi Gangster Harry Boxer Arrested By US ICE In California; Accused Of Threatening Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty And Other Bollywood Stars

Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Massive ODI Record Against New Zealand, Creates History In Wellington | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Create ODI History Despite Rare Failure Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months
Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months
Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months
Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months
Rs 42,000 for a TV Screen? Samsung Owner Questions Quality After Two Failures in 18 Months

QUICK LINKS