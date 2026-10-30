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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen, Battery And Button Issues

Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen, Battery And Button Issues

A viral X post claims Apple’s iOS 16 runs on Samsung’s Galaxy A32, with its touchscreen, battery and buttons working, but the unusual software experiment remains unverified.

Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen
Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 16:48 IST

A post on X says Apple’s iOS 16 has been made to run on Samsung’s Galaxy A32, with the touchscreen, battery and physical buttons all working. The claim has not been verified.

A Post That Turned Heads

An Android phone running Apple’s software is the kind of thing that makes phone fans stop scrolling. On Friday, October 30, a user on X posted a short message saying that touchscreen, battery and buttons were working in iOS 16 for the Samsung A32. A link in the post appears to lead to a video or image of the setup. I could not open it, so the details below come only from the post’s text.

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What The Post Claims

The post makes three specific claims about the Samsung Galaxy A32: that the touchscreen works, that the battery works, and that the buttons work. These are the basic functions that usually break first when someone tries to put one company’s operating system on another company’s hardware.

Why It Is Notable, If True

The Galaxy A32 is an Android phone. Samsung supports it with its own One UI software, which was last updated to One UI 5 on Android 13. Apple’s iOS is built only for iPhones. That is why a working iOS 16 on an A32 would be unusual, and why the claim needs checking.

What Is Not Clear

The post does not say how this was done. It might be a custom build, a port or a look alike skin that imitates iOS 16 on top of Android, or an emulator, or a demo. It also does not say what else works, such as calling, the camera, mobile data or Wi Fi, or whether the phone can be used day to day. No one at Apple or Samsung has been quoted, and neither company has supported such a project in any way known from the post.

Why Caution Is Needed

Claims like this often turn out to be heavily edited videos, themes that only look like iOS, or demos that work for a few minutes. Anyone thinking of trying such a software on their own phone should also know that changing a phone’s system can erase data, cause faults and cancel its warranty.

What Happens Next

The person behind the post will probably be asked for proof, such as a longer video, the files used and details of the method. If other developers can reproduce it, the story could grow. If not, it will be one more viral demo. Either way, Samsung and Apple are unlikely to react, as neither supports it.

Also Read: Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement

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Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen, Battery And Button Issues

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Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen, Battery And Button Issues

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Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen, Battery And Button Issues
Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen, Battery And Button Issues
Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen, Battery And Button Issues
Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen, Battery And Button Issues
Samsung A32 User Claims iOS 16-Like Update Has Left Phone With Touchscreen, Battery And Button Issues

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