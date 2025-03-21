Home
Friday, March 21, 2025

Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Update For More Galaxy Devices – Check If Your Model Is Eligible!

Samsung confirms more devices for the One UI 7 update, including Galaxy S, Z Fold, and Tab series. The update brings AI features, Now Bar, and Audio Eraser.

Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Update For More Galaxy Devices – Check If Your Model Is Eligible!


Samsung users have exciting news to look forward to, as the company has officially confirmed additional smartphones and tablets set to receive the One UI 7 update based on Android 15. The latest announcement from Samsung Singapore expands the list of eligible devices beyond the previously confirmed Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and other flagship models.

Samsung Expands One UI 7 Rollout to More Devices

Samsung has now confirmed that the One UI 7 update will be available for a wider range of Galaxy devices, including various models from the S series, Z series, and Tab lineup. Here’s the complete list of smartphones and tablets set to receive the update:

Galaxy S Series:

  • Galaxy S24 Series
  • Galaxy S24 FE
  • Galaxy S23 Series
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy S22 Series
  • Galaxy S21 Series
  • Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Series:

  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab Series:

  • Galaxy Tab S10 Series
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Series
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Series
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

New Features Coming with One UI 7

One UI 7, already running on the latest Galaxy S25 series, introduces several AI-powered enhancements and productivity tools designed to improve user experience. Some of the key features include:

  • Now Bar: A lock screen widget providing real-time updates, such as music playback details and fitness tracking, without unlocking the phone.
  • AI Select: Context-aware recommendations for faster navigation and multitasking.
  • Writing Assist: A built-in tool to summarize text and improve communication efficiency.
  • Drawing Assist: AI-driven support for creating illustrations, sketches, and digital artwork.
  • Audio Eraser: A noise-removal tool similar to the one found in Google’s Pixel 8 series, enabling users to remove unwanted background sounds from their videos.
  • Google Gemini Integration: Enhanced AI capabilities, leveraging Google’s Gemini AI for improved functionality across Samsung devices.

When Will One UI 7 Roll Out?

Samsung has not yet provided an exact release date for the One UI 7 update rollout for all devices, but given that it is already available on the Galaxy S25 series, other eligible models are expected to receive the update in the coming months. Users are encouraged to check their device settings regularly for update notifications.

With a range of new features and an expanded list of supported devices, One UI 7 is set to enhance the Galaxy experience for millions of Samsung users worldwide. Stay tuned for further updates on Samsung’s official channels.

