Samsung Customer Alleges Battery Failure On Day Of Purchase, Claims Replacement At Authorised Service Centre Failed To Resolve Issue

A brand-new battery that stopped working on the very day it was bought, a replacement at an authorised service centre, and a problem that, by the customer’s account, never went away. Another Samsung user has taken his complaint to social media.

A New Battery That Failed at Once

There is a post on X wherein a customer of Samsung bought a new battery and it did not work on the very day he purchased it. The user considers this case as “Customer Cheating” and has tagged Samsung India, Samsung, and the consumer awareness handle Jago Grahak Jago in his post.

The post doesn’t mention the mobile phone model, the day it was purchased or how much money the customer paid for it.

@SamsungIndia customer cheating issue. New battery not working within purchase of same day. Complaint made with no solution. Replacement was done at authorised service center. @jagograhakjago @Samsung Customer care not supportive. Feared a case of duplicate/defective battery. https://t.co/UZk2f3LCjX — LH (@LHBharat) October 17, 2026

Replacement which was Ineffective

The customer says that the replacement was done at the authorised Samsung service centre and yet it didn’t solve the problem for him. According to him, he made a complaint but did not get a solution for it.

“Customer Care Not Supportive”

The user also claims that Samsung’s customer care was not supportive when he sought help. He says he fears the battery may be a duplicate or defective one. This is his suspicion only. The post offers no evidence, such as a test report or a bill, to support it.

What Is Not Known

Neither Samsung nor the service centre has responded in the material available, and the customer’s claims have not been independently verified. It is also unclear whether he has lodged a formal complaint through a consumer forum or the National Consumer Helpline, or whether he has asked for a refund.

What Comes Next

The next step is likely to come from Samsung India, which may reply publicly to the post or contact the customer directly. If the issue stays unresolved, the user has other routes, including the consumer helpline and consumer commission, though whether he will use them is not stated. For now, one more buyer is waiting to see whether his complaint gets a clear answer.

Also Read: Samsung S25 Ultra Bought For Rs. 85,000 Faces Black Screen Issues From Day 1, Service Centre Fails To Fix Problem