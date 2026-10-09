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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations, Senior Visit Never Happens; Support Tries To Close Ticket

Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations, Senior Visit Never Happens; Support Tries To Close Ticket

A Samsung customer alleges that despite a technician confirming excessive vibrations in his product, a promised senior technician visit never happened. He claims Samsung Support is trying to close the complaint without resolving the issue.

Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations. (Image Credit: @VedVery5)
Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations. (Image Credit: @VedVery5)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 17:49 IST

Some service complaints end with a repair. This one, according to the customer who posted it on social media, ended with a missed appointment and a ticket on the verge of being shut. After a problem with his Samsung product went unresolved, the customer raised the complaint with the company again, this time with a clear instruction: he did not want a remote inspection, he wanted a technician at his door.

The Visit That Gave Him Hope

The technician arrived the next day and examined the product. According to the customer, a piece of the technician’s equipment showed that the vibrations were indeed higher than normal, which confirmed what he had been saying all along. He describes the technician as extremely helpful, knowledgeable and reassuring. Before leaving, the technician told him that a senior technician would visit on Monday.

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Monday Came And Went

That was the last he heard. Nobody turned up on Monday, and nobody called to explain why. The customer says he was left waiting on a promise made in person by a company representative.

The Ticket Problem

Then came the part that angered him most. Samsung Support, he says, was now trying to close his ticket without resolving the issue. For a customer whose problem had just been confirmed by the company’s own technician, a closed ticket meant the case would be marked done while the fault remained.

Why He Went Public?

Frustrated, he took the matter to social media and tagged the official @SamsungIndia handle. He called the experience a “mixed bag” of service, pointing to the contrast between the technician’s conduct and the company’s follow-through. The post asks the company directly what kind of service this is.

What We Do Not Yet Know?

The post does not name the product or model, the customer’s city, or the date of the first complaint. It also does not say how long the vibration problem has persisted or whether the product is still under warranty. Samsung India has not yet responded to the post, and the company’s explanation for the missed Monday visit is not known.

What Happens Next

The next move belongs to Samsung. Companies often respond to public complaints by reaching out to the customer privately, and a senior technician’s visit may now be arranged. If it is, the ticket will stay open until the vibration issue is actually fixed. If it is not, the customer may escalate through the consumer helpline or a consumer forum. Either way, a technician’s confirmation and an unkept promise have now put the company’s follow-up under public scrutiny.

Also Read:  Samsung QLED TV Bought For Rs. 1.15 Lakh Dies After 4 Years; Owner Asked To Pay Rs. 1.15 Lakh For Panel Repair

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Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations, Senior Visit Never Happens; Support Tries To Close Ticket

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Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations, Senior Visit Never Happens; Support Tries To Close Ticket

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Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations, Senior Visit Never Happens; Support Tries To Close Ticket

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Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations, Senior Visit Never Happens; Support Tries To Close Ticket
Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations, Senior Visit Never Happens; Support Tries To Close Ticket
Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations, Senior Visit Never Happens; Support Tries To Close Ticket
Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations, Senior Visit Never Happens; Support Tries To Close Ticket
Samsung Customer Fumes As Technician Confirms Excessive Vibrations, Senior Visit Never Happens; Support Tries To Close Ticket

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