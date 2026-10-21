Samsung Customer Slams Declining Product Quality After Smartwatch Develops Issue Within Four Months, Calls Service Centre Experience Frustrating

For years, Sharat S says, Samsung was the brand he trusted. He owned a television from the company, used a Samsung phone, and recently added a smartwatch to the list. On Tuesday, he took to X to say that trust had worn thin.

What Happened

In a post tagging @SamsungIndia, Sharat wrote that the quality of the company’s products is declining every day and that a brand once known for quality appears to be degrading. He described himself as having always been a fan.

The trigger was his latest purchase. According to his post, he noticed a problem with the smartwatch in less than four months of buying it.

The Service Centre Experience

The defect was only part of the complaint. Sharat said his experience at the service centre was poor, using blunt words to describe it. He ended his post by saying he did not know what to do next, a line suggesting the matter was still unresolved when he went public.

@SamsungIndia quality of your products are declining everyday ..a brand once known for quality is degrading..I was always a fan of samsung ..I had tv, do have phone, purchased a watch ..observed an issue with watch in less than 4 months ..service center sucks.dont know what todo https://t.co/pWmgLT00px — Sharat S (@SharathPra18818) October 21, 2026

Samsung Steps In

The company did not stay silent for long. Replying to the post, Samsung India said it was truly sorry for the customer’s experience. It asked him to share his concern and contact details through a direct message, and promised to look into the matter promptly. The reply also thanked him for his patience.

What The Reply Does And Does Not Say

The response is an apology and an invitation to take the conversation private. It does not address the allegation that product quality is declining, nor the complaint about the service centre. It also does not say whether the smartwatch will be repaired or replaced. Resolution, if any, will now play out out of public view.

What Is Still Unknown

The smartwatch model, the exact fault, the warranty status and the service centre involved have not been disclosed. All claims about the product and service remain the customer’s own account.

What Comes Next

Whether Sharat shares his details and gets a satisfactory outcome is yet to be seen. If he does, he may update his followers on how the matter ended. If he does not, the thread could draw more users with similar complaints about the brand’s after-sales service.